Coronavirus Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe

The milestone was passed early Monday according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reporting from around the world.
The actual worldwide figure of COVID-19 cases is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases. To date, more than 1.1 million confirmed virus deaths have been reported.
The U.S., Brazil and India are reporting by far the highest numbers of cases, although the increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge in Europe.
Restrictions remain in place in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while Central Queens is an example of a red zone area with improving numbers it's still "too early" to remove restrictions. They could be removed if things continue to improve by later this week.
But for most orange and red zones, "Looks like another week or two overall," Mayor de Blasio said. "We need to see more progress before we can remove restrictions."
The daily COVID-19 positivity was 2.17% and the 7-day average was 1.62%.
Cuomo voices vaccine skepticism
Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about his strategy battling the coronavirus in New York state.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he trusts the experts at the FDA when it comes to the eventual release of a coronavirus vaccine. Governor Cuomo said that he's not "that confident" in the approval process.
"My opinion doesn't matter, but I don't believe the American people are that confident. You are going to say to the American people now, 'Here's a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this federal administration, their health administration that it's safe, and we're not 100% sure of the consequences,' I think it's going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be," Cuomo said.
Skiing allowed
Ski resorts in New York will be allowed to open at 50% indoor capacity beginning November 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.
NY vaccination program
Gov. Cuomo announced NY State is putting together a COVID-19 vaccination program. Cuomo said the federal government will be in charge of providing the vaccines, while local governments participate through the state. The state will prioritize vaccines to essential workers and those with health risks.
2 USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors test positive for COVID-19
Two sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 while the ship was conducting training off the coast of California and have been taken off the ship to self isolate, a U.S. Navy spokesman said.
A mass outbreak of novel coronavirus aboard the carrier this past spring affected a quarter of the ship's 5,000 sailors led the Navy to put in place procedures intended to limit any similar outbreaks aboard its ships at sea.
Students randomly tested without consent
New York City's Department of Education is taking action after some students on Staten Island were randomly tested for COVID-19 without their parents' consent.
Police bust Queens banquet hall with more than 200 inside
Coronavirus crackdown efforts include a banquet hall bust in Queens. The New York City Sherriff's Department tweeted that it shut down an illegal gathering at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.
Gov. Cuomo announces reopening date for movie theaters outside NYC
Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen.
Block-by-block 'micro-cluster strategy' will target increase of spread, Cuomo says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will employ a "micro-cluster" strategy to fight the spread of the coronavirus this fall. "We are now going to analyze it on the block by block level," Cuomo said. That means more targeted testing, mitigation measures that reflect why the virus is spreading in those specific areas, and increased enforcement. Cuomo said the strategy has the advantage of causing less disruption overall.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
