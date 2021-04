Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Government sends 'Surge Team' to Michigan after spike in virus

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a growing debate over whether more shutdowns are needed to address the COVID crisis in the upper Midwest.Even though more than 20% of Americans are now fully vaccinated, infections are surging in some areas, especially Michigan.Governor Gretchen Whitmer is requesting more vaccines saying doubling down on distribution to achieve 70% herd immunity is the answer.Instead, the CDC is sending Michigan a "Surge Team" to help FEMA with vaccinations, and the agency's director is calling for "stronger" restrictions in the state.Across the country, the daily case average is now at peak summer-surge levels, about 66,000 cases per day.A new study says the UK variant, the now-dominant strain in the US, is more transmissible, but likely does not cause more severe disease.51,000 students have opted back into NYC public schools to finish out the school year. Students returning in all grades will return on April 26 The Met Gala is coming back . Actually, twice. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity - canceled last year because of the pandemic - will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May.Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.The agency launched on Monday a hotline -- 844-684-6333 -- to apply for up to $9,000 in assistance per burial, CNN reported The lights went back on in The New Amsterdam Theater in New York City Sunday evening to help those on Broadway who have been out of work for more than a year, as Richard and Demi Weitz capped a year spent raising a fortune for charity with their invitation-only Quarantunes series on Zoom.Gov. Cuomo released guidance for graduation ceremonies in New York starting May 1.The first live show of the 'American Idol' season will go on without one of the three celebrity judges.Country superstar Luke Bryan is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 . He tweeted that he is doing well, resting in quarantine at home, and looks forward to being back soon.Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6.Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick. Her husband tested positive for COVID on April 1, she says . Now he is in critical condition and is being treated for pneumonia as well.Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.aa