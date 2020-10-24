Coronavirus Updates: Hospitals becoming overwhelmed again as cases rise in US

Much of the country is seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations.
Some hospitals are overwhelmed and some areas are now re-imposing virus-related restrictions.
The country broke another record for new cases on Friday as more than 83,000 people tested positive for the virus.
That's more than any other single day since the pandemic began.
What to know about coronavirus:
Here are more of today's headlines:
Pandemic's economic impact blunted by influx of people moving to Connecticut
The economic toll inflicted on Connecticut by the coronavirus pandemic has been blunted somewhat what appears to be an influx of newcomers who are boosting both the real estate market and the state budget. Joanne Breen, the 2020 president of the Connecticut Association of Realtors, said Friday that it has been the busiest year for agents in at least 12 years. Some of that brisk business is due to people who planned to buy homes anyway, she said. But she also said she believes concerns about COVID-19 have made Connecticut a more attractive place for out-of-staters, including New York residents, to move their families.
Schools prepare to reopen in former red zones turned yellow in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced changes to New York's coronavirus red zones, allowing for some restaurants to begin offering indoor dining again on Thursday and some schools to reopen for in-person learning Monday. Cuomo said the positivity rate is dropping in some areas, enabling the state to lift some restrictions in certain areas. Officials say 103 schools will fully or partially reopen Monday, as part of the redesignated yellow zone, while 45 school sites that are still in the Red Zone will remain closed. The city reported that the yellow zone testing positivity rate is 0.18%.
CT 'red alert' towns identified
Eight more communities, many in southeastern Connecticut, were identified by state public health authorities as "red alert towns" after their daily rates of new COVID-19 infections surpassed 15 per 100,000 people since last week. There are now 19 cities and towns on the weekly list that now have the option of rolling back the state's third phase of reopening. Residents there are also being urged to wear masks, socially distance, frequently wash their hands, stay home if they're over 65, cancel gatherings and events with nonrelatives, and get tested regularly, even if they're healthy. Two other southeastern Connecticut communities, East Lyme and Preston, were removed from the list, while Groton, Lisbon, Waterford, Plainfield and Salem were added. In other parts of the state, East Hartford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Prospect and Waterbury were identified as red alert communities. Besides Norwich and New London, Sprague, Windham, Canterbury, Griswold and Montville in eastern Connecticut remained on the list, as well as Hartford and Danbury. As of Thursday, the statewide positive rate was 2.3%, with 232 people in the hospital, an increase of 19 since Wednesday. Lamont noted that is far fewer than during the height of the pandemic in Connecticut, when there were about 2,000 hospitalizations.
Lowest rents in nearly a decade in Manhattan
The average monthly rent fell below $3,000 for the first time in nearly a decade in Manhattan, according to a study by StreetEasy. The new city report has revealed that the median asking prices for rent in Manhattan have dropped to $2,990, for the first time since 2011.
Wearing masks could save more than 100,000 US lives through February, new study suggests
If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 through February, a new modeling study suggests. The study -- from the COVID-19 forecasting team at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation -- notes that, as of September 21, only about 49% of US residents reported that they "always" wear a mask in public. If mask-wearing remains 49% through February and states continue with removing social distancing mandates, the COVID-19 death toll across the United States could reach about 1 million deaths by February 28, according to the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
