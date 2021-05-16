Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC says K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
CDC says K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's new information from the CDC on the wearing of masks for the rest of the school year.

The agency is recommending that all kindergarten through grade 12 schools continue to wear face coverings while maintaining physical distancing of six feet between students and teachers.

The CDC goes on to say that masks should be worn at all times in school facilities as well as buses.

What to know about coronavirus:

24/7 subway service set to resume, outdoor dining curfew ends Monday
New York will once again return to the city that never sleeps this week, as the MTA prepares for overnight service to resume and restaurants gear up for the drop of midnight curfews outdoors.

What the new CDC mask guidance means for dining out
The news that the Centers for Disease Control amended its COVID-19 mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated has raised new questions about what this means for patrons at bars and restaurants. The agency said Thursday that "fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Which states are still requiring masks after the CDC's updated guidance?
Several states and a string of local leaders are holding off on changing their mask mandates following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance that allows fully vaccinated Americans to go without masks indoors or outdoors. A growing number of states -- including Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington state -- said they would change their rules to follow the agency's new guidance, hours after it was announced.


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



