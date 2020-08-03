Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.6 million cases in US, NY hospitals record new low

He said 536 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 136.
Meanwhile, there have been more than 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States. Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.
The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.
Here are more of today's headlines:
CUOMO BLASTS TRUMP'S COVID RESPONSE
Governor Cuomo blasted President Trump and the federal government's COVID-19 response saying they should "hit the reset button." He listed a series of mistakes he said that the president made during the pandemic and said, "This was a colossal blunder, shame on all of you." Cuomo urged President Trump to take the virus seriously and said that he needs to "start with the truth." The governor compared the president's handling of the pandemic to the Vietnam War.
MORE BARS ISSUED SUMMONSES IN NY
The NY State Liquor Authority and state police are doing double duty. Governor Cuomo said, "We have a problem with young people and lack of compliance. We have a problem especially at bars and restaurants." Over the weekend, SLA visited 3,047 establishments and issued 106 violations. "All this to say to the bars and restaurants, follow the rules. Because if you dont follow the rules, chances are someone is going to be there to watch and check. If you are following the rules fine, if you are not following the rules, if I were you, I'd be worried. And thats the way it should be," Cuomo said.
NJ TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS ON INDOOR GATHERINGS
New Jersey's statewide rate of transmission has nearly doubled over the last month to nearly 1.48. As a result, the state is retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings. Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room's capacity with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100.
Governor Murphy also announced face coverings will be required for all students at all times while inside a school building, regardless of social distancing, unless doing so would inhibit the individual's health.
COVID-19 BANKRUPTCIES
The cost of COVID-19 is more than some businesses can afford. This year, there have been many name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.
NYC BRINGING BACK OPEN RESTAURANTS PROGRAM
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 9,000 restaurants were taking part in the city's "Open Restaurants" program that allows them to offer outdoor dining and assistance to employees. The city estimates it has saved some 80,000 jobs with the program. The mayor said it would return in June 1, 2021 to further help restaurants in New York City.
NYC SUBMITS 'OUTLINE,' NOT REOPENING SCHOOLS PLAN: CUOMO ADVISOR
New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall, a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan. Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.
SLA HAND OUT MORE VIOLATIONS
The State Liquor Authority handed out 36 violations Saturday night, visiting about 1,000 establishments. Since task force started, the SLA has visited 13,000 establishments.
WHO WILL BE FIRST IN LINE FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE?
Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.
US IS 'IN A NEW PHASE' OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BIRX WARNS
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
