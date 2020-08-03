Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.6 million cases in US, NY hospitals record new low

He said 556 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 143 and intubations down slightly to 71. Three new deaths were reported.
Meanwhile, there have been more than 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States. Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.
The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.
35 states and Puerto Rico are currently battling rising daily death counts.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS ON INDOOR GATHERINGS
New Jersey's statewide rate of transmission has nearly doubled over the last month to nearly 1.48. As a result, the state is retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings. Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room's capacity with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100.
COVID-19 BANKRUPTCIES
The cost of COVID-19 is more than some businesses can afford. This year, there have been many name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.
NYC BRINGING BACK OPEN RESTAURANTS PROGRAM
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 9,000 restaurants were taking part in the city's "Open Restaurants" program that allows them to offer outdoor dining and assistance to employees. The city estimates it has saved some 80,000 jobs with the program. The mayor said it would return in June 1, 2021 to further help restaurants in New York City.
NYC SUBMITS 'OUTLINE,' NOT REOPENING SCHOOLS PLAN: CUOMO ADVISOR
New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall, a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan. Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.
SLA HAND OUT MORE VIOLATIONS
The State Liquor Authority handed out 36 violations Saturday night, visiting about 1,000 establishments. Since task force started, the SLA has visited 13,000 establishments.
WHO WILL BE FIRST IN LINE FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE?
Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.
US IS 'IN A NEW PHASE' OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BIRX WARNS
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
