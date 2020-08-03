Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.6 million cases in US, NY hospitals record new low

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the city's infection rate was a low 1%. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday's hospitalizations were the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said 556 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 143 and intubations down slightly to 71. Three new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus across the United States. Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.

The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.

35 states and Puerto Rico are currently battling rising daily death counts.

Here are more of today's headlines:

NJ TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS ON INDOOR GATHERINGS
New Jersey's statewide rate of transmission has nearly doubled over the last month to nearly 1.48. As a result, the state is retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings. Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room's capacity with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100.

COVID-19 BANKRUPTCIES
The cost of COVID-19 is more than some businesses can afford. This year, there have been many name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.

NYC BRINGING BACK OPEN RESTAURANTS PROGRAM
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 9,000 restaurants were taking part in the city's "Open Restaurants" program that allows them to offer outdoor dining and assistance to employees. The city estimates it has saved some 80,000 jobs with the program. The mayor said it would return in June 1, 2021 to further help restaurants in New York City.

NYC SUBMITS 'OUTLINE,' NOT REOPENING SCHOOLS PLAN: CUOMO ADVISOR
New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall, a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan. Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.

SLA HAND OUT MORE VIOLATIONS
The State Liquor Authority handed out 36 violations Saturday night, visiting about 1,000 establishments. Since task force started, the SLA has visited 13,000 establishments.

WHO WILL BE FIRST IN LINE FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE?
Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.

US IS 'IN A NEW PHASE' OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BIRX WARNS
White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.


REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
NYC mayor says Open Restaurants Program saved 80,000 jobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tri-State prepares for Isaias: What you need to know | LIVE
Tropical Storm Isaias headed toward NYC, warnings issued
Judge Salas, whose son was killed and husband shot, speaks out
Man arrested in 2 attacks at Manhattan grocery stores
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Passerby hit by falling basket meant to catch subway debris
Lord & Taylor, Men's Wearhouse owner file for bankruptcy
Show More
NYC mayor says Open Restaurants Program saved 80,000 jobs
Search for man who flashed woman, stabbed man on subway
Party boat owners arrested after failure to comply with social distancing
Bear euthanized after attack on man in garage of NJ home
Mets GM announces Yoenis Cespedes opting out of season
More TOP STORIES News