COVID Live Updates: Lowest number of ICU patients in NY since March

Hospitalizations also continued to drop and are now at their lowest level since March 18.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NO SUMMER STREETS
The Department of Transportation is scrapping Summer Streets, the program where major roads are closed to cars on three Saturdays in August.
It cited the challenges of social distancing and noted that many roads are already closed for the Open Streets program to create more pedestrian space.
LONGSTANDING RESTAURANT CLOSING
A long-standing restaurant in Lower Manhattan is closing its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennie's Thai Cafe on Fulton Street will serve its last meal Sunday after opening in 1996.
In a message to customers posted on their door, the restaurant's owners wrote proudly of withstanding the 9/11 attacks, the recession and Superstorm Sandy.
NJ REMOTE LEARNING OPTION
Parents in New Jersey will have the option to choose all-remote learning for their children for the upcoming school year. The New Jersey Department of Education released their guidance for parents who choose that option. Governor Phil Murphy said allowing parents the option to choose all-remote learning for their children will help decrease student density within our schools. He said it will also allow classroom spaces to stretch further to ensure proper social distancing for other students and staff. Students will have to abide by the same attendance and length-of-day rules.
NY STATE LIQUOR AUTHORITY ISSUES SUMMONSES
The New York State Police and the State Liquor Authority issued 37 summonses to bars and restaurants throughout the state. Governor Cuomo put out the call to local governments and police departments to do their jobs and help enforce regulations.
BLUE JAYS TO PLAY HOME GAMES IN BUFFALO
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic. The Blue Jays said in a statement Friday that the greater part of their home schedule will be played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons. General manager Ross Atkins had previously said that if team could not find a major league park, Buffalo would be their most likely site for home games.
