COVID Live Updates: Alternate Side Parking will resume in August

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Play Streets for kids in the city to be able to have some safe fun this summer. He also said while Alternate Side Parking will be suspended next week, the week after it will resume for the entire month of August.Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced creation of a multi-agency task force to crack down on social distancing violations at restaurants and bars across the state and launched a new ad campaign aimed at young people."This is not your time to fight for your right to party," he said. "This virus can kill you."Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that while Alternate Side Parking would be suspended next week, it would return the following week. From August 3rd until September 5th, people will need to abide by Alternate Side Parking regulations and move their car on the last day stated on signage.The city will offer "Open Play Streets" for kids throughout the five boroughs this summer. They will feature basketball, fisbee, softball, wiffle ball, kickball, giant board games, reading corners, dance classes, crafts making kaleidoscopes, birdhouses, and masks. The mayor said all activities would be done while wearing masks and social distancing would be in place.A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor from Long Island survived the second major hurdle in her life after overcoming a bout with COVID-19 Gita Shorr has faced tremendous adversity during her 90 years on earth, but this great grandmother always prevails. She is thrilled to be back home at The Bristal Assisted Living at East Northport after being diagnosed with COVID-19 back on May 1.President Donald Trump's hopes to salvage a four-night celebration for his reelection campaign have been thwarted by spiking coronavirus cases across the Sun Belt, with the president announcing Thursday that he was calling off the public events of the Republican National Convention scheduled to be held in Florida New York is seeing a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases among young adults over the past several weeks. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, the only age group seeing a rise in cases over the last two weeks are 21 to 30-year-olds."There's an attitude that young people are immune ... you are not, 21 to 30 the virus can kill you," Cuomo said. "And if it doesn't kill you, you can bring it home and give it to someone inadvertently and it can kill them, so they're laboring under false pretenses."The governor says 28 cases are linked to a July 4th party in the Albany area.An emergency food drive was held in New Jersey Thursday to help thousands of residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Five tons of food were distributed at Kean University in Union, where thousands of people lined up hours before the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Stop & Shop drive-up event was scheduled to begin.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that eight public pools in the city will reopen in all five boroughs on Friday. They are:1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten IslandHealth officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party. The cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a house party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11th. All of these new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. Middletown Health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.