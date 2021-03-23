Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Most 'long haulers' experience neurological symptoms 6 weeks after virus

According to a new study by Northwestern University, 85% of long haulers experience neurological symptoms more than six weeks after having the virus.
The most common of these symptoms is brain fog.
Some also experienced headaches, numbness, and tingling.
None of those studied were hospitalized with the virus.
