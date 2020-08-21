Coronavirus Live Updates: NY sets 1-day record for testing, Gov. Cuomo says

And hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time, to 490, the lowest number since March 16.
"Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up," Cuomo said in a statement released Friday.
In addition, the total ICU patients dropped to 119, the lowest number since March 15. And the rate of positive tests, 0.72 percent, was below 1 percent for the 14th straight day.
No deaths were reported in New York City Thursday.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC family kicked off JetBlue flight
A Brooklyn mother is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask.
The 39-year-old woman was heading home from a family vacation in Florida Wednesday. Everyone in her party was wearing the mandatory masks, except her young daughter.
Mets game postponed after someone in the organization tests positive for COVID, source tells ESPN
The New York Mets game against the Miami Marlins tonight is postponed after someone in the Mets organization tested positive for COVID-19, a source tells ESPN. @JonHeyman was first with the postponement.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020
A source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan that one player and one staff member of the Mets have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to Thursday's series finale with the Miami Marlins, Friday's game, which would have been the opening game of the Subway Series against the Yankees, has also been postponed.
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
New guidance from President Donald Trump's administration that declares teachers to be "critical infrastructure workers" could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.
Keeping teachers without symptoms in the classroom, as a handful of school districts in Tennessee and Georgia have already said they may do, raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to students and fellow employees. Multiple teachers can be required by public health agencies to quarantine for 14 days during an outbreak, which can stretch a district's ability to keep providing in-person instruction.
Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year - but with many changes.
The company says the parade will be "re-imagined" similarly to the way the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks were over the summer.
Outdoor high school sports a go in NJ, but indoor sports delayed
The agency that oversees high school sports in New Jersey has decided that indoor fall sports will be delayed until early next year, but outdoor sports will start their seasons in about a month. The seasons feature condensed schedules and will keep most contests local. The plan also prohibits out-of-state competition except for "exceptional circumstances" and states post-season play will be limited and local, with no statewide championships.
Cuomo signs bill allowing expanded mail-in voting in New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Thursday allowing New York voters concerned about COVID-19 to request an absentee ballot for the November election.
NC State moves undergraduate classes online
North Carolina State University has moved its undergraduate courses online for the fall semester, the school announced. We have a list of what Tri-State colleges and universities have planned available here.
Purdue suspends 36 students for partying
Purdue University suspended 36 students for hosting and attending a party amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced. Earlier this week, University of Connecticut officials have evicted several students from on-campus housing after learning of a crowded dormitory room party with no mask-wearing or social distancing, which violated the school's coronavirus rules.
AMC reopens more than 100 theaters across US
The largest movie theater chain in the world began reopening more than 100 of its locations in the United States on Thursday for the first time in more than five months.
'Hundreds' of FDNY EMS workers could face layoffs, source tells ABC News
As New York City continues to recover from the full impact COVID-19 had on the city, the de Blasio administration is considering laying off "hundreds" of FDNY Emergency Medical Services workers, a source familiar with the possibility told ABC News. Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned 22,000 city workers could be laid off because of a projected $9 billion shortfall absent federal aid or adjusted borrowing limits.
Manhattan restaurant sues to get liquor license reinstated
A restaurant in Manhattan sued to get its liquor license reinstated after it was suspended due to the restaurant allegedly violating social distancing requirements in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cloister Café filed suit against the New York State Liquor Authority claiming the SLA based the suspension on a video posted to Instagram rather than first-hand accounts, thereby violating due process.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
abc7NY Phase Tracker: