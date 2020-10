Coronavirus Updates: New app CommonPass logs COVID test results for air travel

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The developers of a new app are hoping to make international travel safer during the pandemic.The app is called CommonPass.It logs a person's lab results to show they are COVID-free when they arrive at the airport.United and Cathay Pacific Airways have signed on.Right now, it is being tested in New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore.In one of the red zones in Brooklyn, some in the largely Orthodox Jewish community are fighting back, even attacking the messenger . In Borough Park overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a mob attacked a journalist. Jacob Kornbluh of the Jewish Insider was roughed up. He was able to walk away and file a police report.Dr. Anthony Fauci offered a grim image of the coronavirus pandemic, telling students Tuesday that between 300,000 and 400,000 people could die from the disease in the United States. Speaking at a virtual event hosted by American University , the White House coronavirus specialist said: "If we don't do what we need to in the fall and winter, we could have 300,000-400,000 Covid-19 deaths," according to excerpts tweeted by the school.ABC News reports the coronavirus outbreak has infected "34 White House staffers and other contacts" in recent days, according to an internal government memo, an indication that the disease has spread among more people than previous known in the seat of American government. Dated Wednesday and obtained by ABC News, the memo was distributed among senior leadership at FEMA, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security and the agency responsible for managing the continuing national response to the public health disaster.Health officials announced a spike in coronavirus cases on Long Island. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran unveiled a hot spot map of the impacted area during her press conference Wednesday.Mayor de Blasio said restrictions including shutting down some nonessential businesses will begin on Thursday in areas identified as "red zones" with COVID-19 outbreaks . Those restrictions will remain in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate. Fines for mass gatherings in violation of state rules will be up to $15,000, a day. Fines for not wearing face coverings and not maintaining social distancing can be as high as $1,000 a day.A nurse's selfless decision to donate her kidney to an 18-month-old boy could have saved his life, and their story is capturing hearts across the country. Bodie Hall, the 18-month-old from St. Michael, Minnesota, was born with a condition called "congenital nephrotic syndrome," a rare kidney disorder. His parents knew early on he'd need a kidney transplant, but neither one of them could donate. Bodie's dad, Brandon Hall, wasn't a blood-type match, and Gloria had already donated a kidney to Bodie's older sister who had the same condition.As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker