Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey reports more than 3,000 new cases in one day

The state also reported 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
On Friday, Murphy the state had received reports of 2,199 new positive cases.
"How close are we to doing something? Close. So bear with us, we will clearly be taking action," Murphy said Friday. "We are looking at a number of different steps that we're going to need to take."
As cases rise in US, new restrictions put in place
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, some new restrictions are being put in place as certain areas deal with dire situations. In El Paso, Texas, the rolling positivity rate is over 24 percent. The death toll there is 653 lives lost and 300 more deaths are still being determined whether they may be coronavirus-related. Another hot zone in Ohio, more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the governor of Colorado believes one in every 100 residents is currently contagious with the virus. And in Denver, residents are being urged to be home by 10 p.m. In Massachusetts, new stay at home orders are now in effect statewide between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Residents must wear masks in public even if they're more than six feet from others.
Illegal bar shut down
The NYC Deputy Sheriffs shut down an illegal bottle club in the Bronx. Officials say the bar located at 170 West 233rd Street had over 125 people, violated emergency order and had no liquor license. 4 organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors.
11/07/20 @ 0300HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down an illegal bottle club @ 170 West 233rd Street, Bronx: 125+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, 4 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/gjv43Ewe2i— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 7, 2020
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows positive for COVID-19
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.
News of Meadows' positive test comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.
US tops 122,000 daily COVID-19 infections -- a record high
The United States set a new record on Friday when it surpassed 122,000 daily coronavirus infections, while Covid-19 hospitalizations continued to climb, prompting health experts to issue dire predictions.
Friday saw at least 122,626 new coronavirus cases -- the highest single day reporting since the pandemic began. It also marked the third straight day the country has surpassed 100,000 daily coronavirus cases.
Cuomo increasing National Guard at airports to enforce COVID rules
Anyone thinking of traveling to New York for Thanksgiving should be aware of new quarantine rules in the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says you should not land in New York if you do not have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Cuomo announced Friday he has called for increased police and National Guard presence at the airports and he will to better enforce the state's new testing rules going into the holiday.
NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate
Restrictions in some New York City pandemic hot spots will be rolled back even as the state plans to combat flare-ups in and around upstate New York's largest cities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The actions being considered for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas reflect the shifting state strategy as COVID-19 becomes a widespread problem beyond New York City, once an epicenter of the pandemic.
Connecticut rolls back Phase 3 reopening
Connecticut officials have rolled back their Phase 3 reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, adding new restrictions as part of what they're calling "Phase 2.1," a modified version of the previously enacted Phase 2 rules, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Beginning Friday, private gatherings -- both indoor and outdoor -- are limited to 10 people. Also, while it's not a curfew, residents are urged to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The advisory applies to all residents except those who are essential workers, and anyone who must leave their home on an emergency basis to seek medical care or buy medical supplies or groceries.
Other restrictions include:
--A 50% capacity limit for restaurants, with a maximum of 8 people per table
--Restaurants and entertainment venues such as bowling allies and movie theaters must close by 10 p.m., with the exception of food takeout and delivery services
--Hair salons, barber shops and other personal service businesses will remain at 75% capacity
--Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors
--Performing arts venues and movie theaters will have a maximum capacity of 100 people
--Religious gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people maximum
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
