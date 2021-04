Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: New pandemic air travel record set Friday at US airports

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Experts say this holiday weekend could be the busiest for air travel since the pandemic began.More than 1.58 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday. That's the most people to fly in a single day since the pandemic began.It came on the same day the CDC announced fully-vaccinated Americans can travel at "low risk to themselves."However, the organization still asks people not to travel, unless they have to.Pope Francis has used his traditional Easter address to denounce as "scandalous" that warfare continues to rage and military arsenals are fattened around the world as the coronavirus pandemic causes social and economic suffering Francis tempered his world affairs speech on Easter Sunday with wishes of joy along with accounts of pain from the globe's many armed conflicts and other sources of violence. He also appealed anew to the international community to overcome delays in distributing COVID-19 vaccines and to ensure supplies reach the poorest countries. For the second Easter in a row, the pope read his address from inside St. Peter's Basilica instead of outdoors to discourage crowds in St. Peter's Square.Thousands of people around France are spending the Easter holiday lining up for COVID-19 shots as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new surge of infections.In Lyon, a soccer team opened its stadium for the holiday weekend as a mass vaccination center and provided 200 volunteers to help medical workers. But as Europe faced its second Easter Sunday in a row under the cloud of the pandemic, some French cities pushed back against President Emmanuel Macron's insistence on vaccinating through the long holiday weekend. Spain, Italy and Germany kept some vaccination centers but others closed for the holiday.Things will look a little different this year in New York City for Easter Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue is going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.People who live in Pennsylvania can also look forward to an easing of restrictions. Beginning Sunday, restaurants in the Keystone State can increase their capacity to 75%. The changes for restaurants don't apply to Philadelphia, where's there has been an increase in COVID rates and hospitalizations. Estimates are that 50 percent of that city's population will be vaccinated by April 30.Britain's government is planning to trial a coronavirus status certification plan over the coming months to allow the safe return of mass gatherings at places like sports grounds and nightclubs. Officials are expected to consider passports that show whether a person has received a vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has immunity due to having tested positive in the previous six months.Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer won't implement tighter restrictions despite her state's rise in new COVID cases, citing instead a need for residents to follow proper health guidelines.With vaccines becoming more widespread, new scams connected to getting vaccinated are popping up . First, there are fake record cards being sold on the internet. The latest is phony vaccine surveys. These surveys lure you in with the promise of a prize or money at the end, but it's really just designed to trick you into handing over the keys to your identity and getting into your bank account.It is possible to still spread the coronavirus after getting vaccinated. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus. The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, but even if vaccinated people don't get sick, they might still get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts think the vaccine would also curb the chances of those people spreading the virus."A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced," said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.