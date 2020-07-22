COVID Live Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine contract

Zero deaths were reported in New York City on Monday, according to the state's data.
Meantime, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.
Here are more of today's headlines:
YOGA STUDIOS IN NJ
Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training. However, yoga and pilates studios which are not licensed health clubs fall under the definition of "indoor recreation." They can only open to 25% of capacity, must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.
NEW LOW IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced hospitalizations were down Tuesday to 714, a new low since March 18. The state also reported nine deaths and 1.04 percent of tests came back positive.
CALIFORNIA SURPASSES NY IN CASES
California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York's 32,250 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and four times more than California's tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California's rate.
TRI-STATE QUARANTINE TRAVEL LIST
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added 10 states to the list from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware (re-added), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington (re-added). Minnesota has been removed from the list.
VOTING ABSENTEE IN CONNECTICUT
Connecticut lawmakers on Tuesday heard from voters who want to cast their ballots by absentee because they're afraid of going to the polls in November during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as from those who say they're more concerned that expanding eligibility might lead to fraud.
MASSIVE PARTY IN NEW JERSEY
A large party in Brick Township, estimated to be more than 400 people, had to be shut down by police on Monday. Loud music, littering, public urination and trespassing were reported near Atlantic Drive just after 9:30 p.m. An officer was injured by a man driving a white Mercedes when the officer attempted to clear the area.
LIQUOR LICENSE SUSPENSIONS
A number of New York bars and restaurants took a hit from the state Tuesday amid ongoing crowding and social distancing violations. The New York State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses statewide and brought 410 charges against establishments.
TEMPERATURE CHECKS AT NEWARK?
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is asking state and federal officials to require temperature checks at Newark Liberty Airport for all travelers arriving from states on the quarantine list. People arriving from those states, including Florida and California, are supposed to self-quarantine, but Baraka is also asking for that to be better enforced for anyone with symptoms.
FAUCI TO THROW FIRST PITCH
The country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.
NURSES PAY IT FORWARD
Nurses from New York City are lending a hand on the frontlines in Houston to help fight the pandemic.
CHANGES IN LONG BEACH
In order to address beach capacity issues, only residents of the city of Long Beach will be able to go to the beach Friday through Sunday starting this weekend.
Starting Thursday, the beaches will close every day at 8 p.m. Non-resident daily passes will only be sold Monday through Thursday.
