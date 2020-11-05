Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID cases

The statewide positivity rate for all tests recorded on November 1st was 7.74%. The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.26. New Jersey reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths.
"How close are we to doing something? Close. So bear with us, we will clearly be taking action," Murphy said. "We are looking at a number of different steps that we're going to need to take."
New Jersey schools saw 24 new cases stemming from eight newly confirmed instances of in-school transmission. There have been 146 total cases linked to 36 outbreaks since the start of the school year.
Staten Island uptick
New York City is reporting an uptick of COVID-19 cases on Staten Island. City officials say the spike is affecting two main zip codes, 10305 and 10314, and that a testing site will be set up at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in the coming days. A rapid test will be available, with results in 15 minutes, and contact tracing will be being on the spot for any positives tests. There will be no rollbacks for businesses at the moment, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is possible if the hyper local response does not yield success.
Connecticut announces pilot program for rapid testing in schools
Connecticut health and education officials have launched a pilot program in Middletown that will use new rapid tests in an attempt to identify and contain any coronavirus outbreaks in schools. Under the program that was announced Thursday, students, teachers or other staff showing COVID-19 symptoms can get a test that promises to identify an infection within 15 minutes. Gov. Ned Lamont said the idea is to contain any outbreak quickly and prevent schools from having to unnecessarily close classrooms or buildings.
"If you have to just do the PCR test and it takes two days to get the results, that could really mean a big quarantine for a period of time," he said.
10 new COVID cases connected to Suffolk County polling site
Long Island officials announced 10 new COVID cases that are connected to a polling location in Southhampton. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made the announcement on Wednesday. He says that six of those positive cases were workers at the polling site.
New daily record
The United States has set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as several states posted all-time highs Wednesday, underscoring the vexing issue confronting the winner of the presidential race. Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term. Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Oxford vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford may have late-stage trial results by the end of the year. The chief trial investigator said Wednesday that it's still unclear if the vaccine would be rolled out before Christmas. The data will then have to be carefully reviewed by regulators who would also have to figure out who should get the vaccine first.
New travel rules go into effect
New York State's new travel entry rules went into effect Wednesday. Under the new system, people have to get tested within three days prior to arrival. Then they have to quarantine for at least three days.
On day four, they have to get another test. The rules replace a requirement to quarantine for 14 days.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
