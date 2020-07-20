COVID Live Updates: New Jersey to allow full remote learning, high-risk sports resume

Meantime, New York City entered Phase 4, but without malls, movie theaters, and indoor dining.
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order to allow contact drills and practices, and competitions, to resume Monday for high-risk sports. Practices must be held at outdoor venues only. All sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.
Here are more of today's headlines:
GIANTS, JETS TO PLAY WITHOUT FANS
The New York Giants and Jets released a joint statement Monday announcing games will be played without fans until further notice. This after Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings, which apply to events at MetLife Stadium.
RUTGERS ATHLETICS ADJUST TO ORDER
Rutgers University announced that all Rutgers Athletics venues will operate in accordance with the executive orders issued by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people or fewer. All safety precautions will be in place for those individuals who will be in attendance.
BROOKLYN BOTANIC GARDEN REOPENING
Brooklyn Botanic Garden is planning to reopen to the public starting Friday, August 7. The Garden has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes as New York City enters Phase 4 of the New York Forward plan.
From Friday, July 31 to Thursday, August 6, BBG members are invited back to the Garden for an exclusive Member Appreciation Week. Wednesday evenings will be reserved for members for the rest of the summer.
CUOMO CALLS OUT PARTIERS
After a weekend of crowding and mask violations at bars and restaurants in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned of a potential rollback on the reopenings of bars and restaurants if the city doesn't get their act together.
REMOTE LEARNING OPTION IN NJ
Governor Murphy said that later this week, the New Jersey Department of Education will release guidance allowing for parents to choose all-remote learning for their children.
STEPPED UP DISTANCING ENFORCEMENT IN NYC
Clusters of people were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing this weekend in Astoria, Queens. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it unacceptable and said that the restaurant at the center of it has been shutdown. "We will not tolerate it," de Blasio said. "It has to be stopped." He added that the sheriff's department would be enforcing those laws where applicable and at times the NYPD would be as well.
CUOMO HEADS TO GEORGIA, CALLS FOR STOP TO BAR CROWDS
As he headed out to Georgia to assist the mayor of Savannah, Governor Andrew Cuomo begged young people to stop congregating at bars. "I'm telling you it has to stop and i'm telling you in plain New York speak, it's stupid, it's stupid," he said. The governor added that local governments need to enforce the social distancing and mask wearing laws even if they are "politically unpopular."
NYC ENTERS PHASE 4
New York City moved into Phase 4 of the reopening process Monday, as the Big Apple continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, though some changes are in effect.
FAUCI ON NEW YORK
Dr. Anthony Fauci said New York has set an example for the rest of the country of how to successfully bring down cases of coronavirus.
When PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff asked Fauci about a solution to increasing testing throughout the country, he said that New York did it right.
MLB EXPERIENCE FIRST COVID-ERA GAMES
Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games - cardboard cutouts for fans, sound effects for crowds and more.
BARS AND RESTAURANTS GET CREATIVE
Restaurants and bars across New York are taking a creative and sometimes comical approach to new state mandates.
New guidelines set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo demand bars and restaurants cannot sell drinks without food. So now there are some small menus popping up that include items like "a piece of meat" and a serving of french fries that includes nine fries.
BEACHES REACH CAPACITY
Multiple beach in Long Island already reached capacity by early Sunday afternoon. Jones Beach, Nickerson Beach, Lido West Beach and Lido Mushroom Beach in Lido Beach and Point Lookout located in Hempstead are all closed to the public until further notice after they all reached the maximum allowed capacity.
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING OBSERVATORY REOPENS
The Empire State Building observatory will welcome back visitors starting Monday. During the first few weeks, hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and initial capacity will be reduced by more than 80 percent to help maintain social distancing.
To prevent overcrowding, online reservations will be required for all visitors. Before its reopening, employees had to undergo training for new protocols and procedures.
RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR REJECTS VACCINE HACKING CLAIMS
Russia's ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country's intelligence services sought to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine.
Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was "no sense" in the allegations made last week by the United States, Britain and Canada.
Intelligence agencies in the U.S., Britain and Canada on Thursday accused the hacking group APT29 - also known as Cozy Bear and believed to be part of Russian intelligence - of using malicious software to attack academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. It was unclear whether any useful information was stolen.
PARTYING IN FLORIDA
Deputies in Osceola Count, Florida have been busy breaking up so-called COVID-19 parties, and hundreds were captured on video.
NY AQUARIUM REOPENING POSTPONED
The Wildlife Conservation Society is still moving forward with plans to reopen its four zoos based on new Phase 4 guidelines from New York State on Friday, but will postpone the reopening of the NY Aquarium until further guidance from the state.
CDC DELAYS NEW GUIDANCE ON SCHOOLS REOPENING
Additional guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on schools reopening won't be released until the end of July, a spokesman confirmed to ABC News.
"CDC's Reopening Schools Safely documents will not be released this week; instead the full set will be published before the end of the month," the spokesman said. "These science- and evidence-based resources and tools will provide additional information for administrators, teachers and staff, parents, caregivers and guardians, as together we work towards the public health-oriented goal of safely opening schools this fall."
President Trump said the existing guidance for schools, which mandated things like masks and 6 feet of distance among students, is too tough and expensive to implement.
TRAVELING NURSES REFLECT
More than 4,000 travel nurses came to New York City to work in public hospitals at the height of the pandemic. Now that they're back home, some of them are reflecting on what they experienced and speaking out about what more could be done to help protect patients and front line workers in case a second outbreak happens.
