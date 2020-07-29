COVID Live Updates: NY cautioned to remain 'disciplined' as US infection rates climb

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said the percentage of New York City residents testing positive for COVID-19 is holding steady at 2% while many parts of the nation are seeing an increasing infection rate.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the infection rate was 1.1% and five people died in the state from coronavirus.

Meantime, Florida recorded its second day of record-setting deaths. The Mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, joined Governor Cuomo for his conference call briefing with reporters. He thanked the governor for sending PPE and supplies to his city. He said John Hopkins Children's Hospital needed more iPads and New York helped deliver them. "It will impact the kids in this community and the families of these kids," Mayor Kriseman said.

Here are more of today's headlines:

2ND DAY OF RECORD DEATHS IN FLORIDA
Officials in Florida reported a new high in deaths Tuesday. The health department announced an increase of 217 fatalities since Monday. The total number of deaths now stands at 6,457.

An increase of 9,446 cases were also reported, bringing the total to 451,423 cases. The positivity rate is at 12.26%.

On Sunday, the state saw 191 deaths.

Not all of these people died in the last 24 hours, officials say. Their deaths were reported to the health department in the last 24 hours.

US OPEN GOLF IN NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the U.S. Open Golf Tournament would be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck on September 17. He added that there would be no spectators.

SURVIVOR STORY
An 80-year-old woman is back home after a terrible fall broke many bones, but may have ended up saving her life.

That tumble back in January broke her hip and femur. But it revealed a string of other life-threatening ailments that would have otherwise gone undetected.

FLU VACCINES SHIPPING FOR NEXT SEASON
One company announced it has already started shipping record numbers of its flu vaccine doses to meet the demand for the upcoming flu season.

The CDC says the vaccine for the upcoming flu season is especially important to help reduce the impact of the flu on the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAMP COUNSELORS TEST POSITIVE
Five camp counselors have tested positive for coronavirus at a summer camp on Long Island. Park Shore County Day Camp says a staff member notified them on Friday of a positive test.

Contact tracing led to health officials identifying four more cases in staff members who socialize outside of the camp.

COME PLAY BALL IN NEW YORK
New York state could host any Major League Baseball game that MLB wants to play and they could play it in our stadiums, the governor said in a call with reporters. "I offer Major League Baseball, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here," Cuomo said. He added that the state has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation. Teams must fly in on a private aircraft and then stay at a quarantine hotel. Players would be tested at the quarantine hotel before they are allowed to play. "I understand every team wants to play at home city and state. I get it. But, if that's not practical for any reason, come play here," Cuomo said. "There are no fans anyway, it's just about the coverage, and New York is the media capital. So I offer that for whatever it's worth, because I would love to see a robust baseball season."

MORE STATES ADDED TO TRI-STATE QUARANTINE LIST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state is closely watching the infection rate across the country, which he called "very bad." As a result, Illinois, Kentucky, and Minnesota, along with Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico were added to the quarantine list.

SUMMONSES ISSUED TO MORE BARS IN NYC, LI
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state has suspended liquor licenses for 12 New York City bars after finding violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related Executive Orders. Over the weekend, the state's multi-agency task force, led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority, conducted over 1,300 compliance checks, documenting violations at 132 establishments. An additional 644 compliance checks were completed Monday night, with investigators observing 26 violations in New York City.

OVERCROWDING CONCERNS AT HAMPTONS CONCERT
Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a lack of social distancing at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons. Now a health department investigation is underway. Video posted on social media shows massive crowds gathered in front of the stage with little space between one another.

7OYS HELPS NURSES FINED
7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking tickets.

HOW TO TREAT 'MASKNE'
It's a cosmetic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: acne or irritation on the skin around one's face mask. It's a condition that's being called "maskne." Dermatologists are seeing more people come in who are experiencing the condition.

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
