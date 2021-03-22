Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Increased travel spurs fears of virus surge in US

The TSA said that on last Friday alone, nearly a million and a half travelers passed through US airports.
A state of emergency is in effect in Miami Beach with authorities arresting more than 1,000 people since February 3.
That's when vacationers started arriving in large numbers. More than half of those arrested are not even from Florida.
Here are more of today's headlines:
50+ can get vaccinated in NY starting Tuesday
Governor Cuomo made a big announcement on vaccine eligibility in the state of New York. Residents ages 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday.
Cuomo kicks off the "Roll up your sleeve" campaign
Governor Andrew Cuomo kicked off the "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. He was joined by religious leaders of many different denominations at his press conference on Monday. Governor Cuomo is asking the faith-based community to partner with a provider to help get people past vaccine hesitancy and also to offer the vaccine at their places of worship.
NJ slows down reopening
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state will not be doing any more reopenings "for some time" because of the emerging variants. "My guess is we won't be opening capacity for some time now because of the caseload," Murphy said on CNN Monday morning. Murphy was asked last week about whether vaccinated people would have to carry around a proof of vaccination, an idea that came under attack by the Republican Governors Association. Murphy said "that's all politics" and he would defer to CDC recommendations. "Do I think it's a crazy idea? No," he said.
Fitness classes to resume in NYC
New York City is taking a big step forward with plans for group fitness classes resuming Monday across the five boroughs. They're opening their doors for the first time in a year and will operate classes at one third capacity.
NYC high schools students set to return
New York City high school students can return to the classroom for in-person learning Monday. Only those students who were learning in-person late last year can get back to in-person school right now - which is just 20% of the total public high school enrollment.
Pharmacies now vaccinating people with underlying conditions in NYC
New York City officials announced a major expansion in vaccine access in the city. Pharmacies are now vaccinating people with underlying conditions.
NY hospitalizations new low
New York state officials announced hospitalizations dropped to 4,355, the lowest since December 4 and down 53 percent from the post-holiday peak.
82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to COVID-19 pandemic
A special reunion for a set of twins who were torn apart because of the coronavirus. Jackie Parker and Janet Kennedy were able to hug for the first time in months. The 82-year-olds had to cut off physical contact when Janet's nursing home in Indiana closed to visitors last year.
Some NY nursing homes proved helpless in face of virus surge
Newly-released records reveal another wave of COVID deaths at nursing homes around New York state. The documents show at least 15 nursing homes had 30 deaths or more during the viral wave that ran from November to February. Seven homes had more than 40 deaths. The deaths occurred long after Governor Andrew Cuomo reversed his policy requiring nursing homes to admit people even if they were infected.
UK approaching 1 year since lockdown
The United Kingdom is approaching the one-year mark of its first coronavirus lockdown. The pandemic forced thousands of restaurants, pubs, and other non-essential businesses to close their doors. British pubs were hit hard -- they lost 11-billion dollars in sales. More than 2,000 pubs have closed for good. Shop owners say they will need long-term help to stay afloat.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
