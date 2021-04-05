Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus

Forty percent of all adults in the country, more than 103 million Americans, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
However, there are still concerns about a fourth wave of infections as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The United States is now approaching 30.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. That means about one in every 10 Americans has tested positive for the virus, and one in almost 600 has died.
More than half a million vaccinated per week in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is now vaccinating more than half a million people per week. The city has administered more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines.
Also, the opt-in deadline for NYC Schools has been extended to April 9.
COVID restrictions eased in NY
In New York State the 11 p.m. curfew has ended for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.
However, the COVID pandemic curfew remains in place for restaurants. Capacity is still limited to 50% in the city.
55+ eligible for vaccine in NJ
New Jersey is expanding vaccine eligibility today to more groups of people, including anyone 55 and older. People age 16 and older who have intellectual or developmental disabilities are also newly eligible. Additionally, New Jersey residents who work in higher education, or at libraries, and in real estate are also among a long list of workers who can now book appointments.
How long will COVID vaccines protect people?
Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year both because the circulating strains mutate fast and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.
Although initial evidence suggests immunity from vaccination against coronavirus provides long-lasting protection, vaccine makers have begun making and testing versions of their vaccines that protect against worrying variants of the virus. That includes the B.1.351 version first seen in South Africa, which carries a mutation that, in lab experiments, appears to allow it to evade the human immune response a little.
A report out last month from Pfizer suggests people who get both doses keep strong immunity for at least six months. Experts have been at pains to point out that doesn't mean immunity stops at six months. It means that's the longest volunteers in the trials have been followed to see what their immunity is.
Should I laminate my vaccine card? What to know about CDC's proof of COVID shot
Vaccine eligibility in the US is expanding quickly, and so is the popularity of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's little white card.
While plans to establish standardized vaccination proof are still being developed, many are holding to their COVID-19 vaccine cards as a potential form of social currency. And companies, like Staples and Office Depot, are offering to help keep them safe with free lamination.
While it may be tempting to get your vaccine card laminated as soon as possible, you should take your time and make sure you've considered a few things beforehand.
PA easing restrictions, but changes don't apply to Philadelphia
People who live in Pennsylvania can also look forward to an easing of restrictions. Beginning Sunday, restaurants in the Keystone State can increase their capacity to 75%. The changes for restaurants don't apply to Philadelphia, where's there has been an increase in COVID rates and hospitalizations. Estimates are that 50 percent of that city's population will be vaccinated by April 30.
Britain to trial virus certificates for events
Britain's government is planning to trial a coronavirus status certification plan over the coming months to allow the safe return of mass gatherings at places like sports grounds and nightclubs. Officials are expected to consider passports that show whether a person has received a vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has immunity due to having tested positive in the previous six months.
Michigan not implementing stricter restrictions as COVID cases rise
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer won't implement tighter restrictions despite her state's rise in new COVID cases, citing instead a need for residents to follow proper health guidelines.
Beware of COVID vaccine survey scams, 7 On Your Side warns
With vaccines becoming more widespread, new scams connected to getting vaccinated are popping up. First, there are fake record cards being sold on the internet. The latest is phony vaccine surveys. These surveys lure you in with the promise of a prize or money at the end, but it's really just designed to trick you into handing over the keys to your identity and getting into your bank account.
Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?
It is possible to still spread the coronavirus after getting vaccinated. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus. The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, but even if vaccinated people don't get sick, they might still get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts think the vaccine would also curb the chances of those people spreading the virus.
"A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced," said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
