Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 not spreading inside schools, study shows

A new report suggests the coronavirus is not spreading inside school buildings.
That's according to research reported in the Washington Post.
Public health experts have found that unlike college students, there have been few outbreaks among younger children.
Most schools are only open a few days a week. And other than New York City, the largest districts in the country have all adopted remote learning.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Mayor de Blasio pushes testing and new lab
Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily press conference outside the city's new Pandemic Response Lab. The lab is dedicated to processing COVID-19 tests within 24-48 hours for NYC Health + Hospitals.
Based in the Alexandria Center for Life Science in Manhattan, the lab is now up and running. The mayor also announced a rapid test design contest to try and get the fastest, most accurate tests for New York City.
Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
Broadway fiddler, partner keep playing during COVID pandemic
When Broadway shut down in March, hundreds of musician found themselves out of work -- along with everyone else involved with dozens of shows. The musical "Come From Away" went dark in the midst of a long run, but one fiddler has kept the music playing.
New York state's COVID-19 saliva swab test gets FDA approval
Governor Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras on Wednesday announced that the individual saliva swab diagnostic test for COVID-19 developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Quadrant Biosciences has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While this test has been used to date to support SUNY's widespread testing of students across campuses, the emergency use authorization will help additional labs begin to use this test, helping pinpoint and contain the virus and protect New Yorkers.
Times Square New Year's Eve will be 'virtually enhanced,' 'very different'
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square say they are planning "a virtually enhanced celebration that brings Times Square and the famed Ball to you digitally no matter where you are, scaled-back and socially-distanced live elements still to be determined, and an extremely limited group of in-person honorees, socially distanced, who will reflect the themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020."
Met cancels entire 2020-21 season
The Metropolitan Opera announced Wednesday that is is canceling the entire 2020-21 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the decision was based on the advice of health officials who advise the Met and Lincoln Center.
We regret to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020–21 season, based on the advice of health officials. However, we are pleased to be able to announce the Met’s 2021–22 season, which will open Sep. 27, 2021.— Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) September 23, 2020
Learn More: https://t.co/d9VulZiiPt pic.twitter.com/zAlkT3eoWA
Johnson & Johnson begins final-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world's largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
NYC considers outdoor dining legislation amid restaurant struggles
With New York City restaurants struggling amid the ongoing pandemic restrictions, there is a push to make outdoor dining permanent across the city's five boroughs. Hearings are set to begin in New York City Council on Wednesday. Though indoor dining is set to reopen next week in the city at 25% capacity, struggling restaurants are wondering how long they can last.
UFT says New York City needs 6-7K more teachers due to remote learning demands
The teachers' union believes that New York City needs to hire 6,000 to 7,000 extra teachers. The United Federation of Teachers says those are the numbers needed to open middle and high schools safely next week. So far, the city has committed to hiring 4,500.
Mayor de Blasio to furlough 9,000+ city managers for 1 week
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that he was forced to take further action due to no additional funding from the federal government. The mayor said that managerial and underrepresented employees at New York City agencies would be furloughed for five days. The days would take place between October and March.
6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in COVID cases, city to ramp up testing
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is targeting six neighborhoods that have seen recent upticks in coronavirus cases, with an emphasis on expanded testing and contact tracing. As part of its "Get Tested Tuesday" initiative, the city is now focusing its hyperlocal response on Borough Park, Kew Gardens, Midwood, Far Rockaway, Flatbush, and Williamsburg.
"We have some other areas where we need to really focus more, and we're going to see expanded community outreach efforts in some neighborhoods where we are seeing some upticks," de Blasio said. "We need to apply a lot of energy and focus to these areas. You're going to see a lot of activity in the community to remind people of the basics, how important it is what we call the core four things that you can do. That makes such a difference, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you're sick."
US death toll surpasses 200,000
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 200,000 in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, and some public health experts fear infections could spike this fall and winter, perhaps even doubling the death count by the end of the year. The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities. But the real toll is thought to be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths were probably ascribed to other causes, especially early on, before widespread testing.
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
