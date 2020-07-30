COVID Live Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike

"It is a very good day from a COVID point of view in the state of New York," he said.
The news is not as rosy in New Jersey, where rates are increasing at a level that could make it eligible for its own Tri-State Travel Advisory mandatory quarantine list. Still, Cuomo said there are no plans to add New Jersey to the list.
"I don't know how you could quarantine New Jersey," he said. "They don't fly into New York. You would have to blockade roads, and we are not talking about blockading."
Here are more of today's headlines:
FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HERMAN CAIN DIES
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling coronavirus for nearly a month, his official website posted Thursday morning and a source close to the White House confirmed to ABC News. The 74-year-old Cain was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital in early July after showing symptoms.
NEW JERSEY SEES INCREASE IN CASES
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in New Jersey, as the U.S. has surpassed 150,000 coronavirus deaths with hot spots continuing to pop up across the country. The Garden State has reported 2,000 cases over the past four days, and Gov. Phil Murphy is blaming indoor house parties for the growing numbers. In fact, it is possible that the average daily cases per 100,000 residents metric keeps increasing, the state could mathematically be eligible for its own Tri-State Travel Advisory within two weeks.
NYC EXTENDS PARKING PERMITS FOR MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced exclusively to Eyewitness News that he will be extending expiring parking permits issued to 14,000 nurses and other medical professionals until the end of the year. The permits, described as an "essential lifeline" by nurses who who are treating COVID-19 patients and can't take public transportation, were set to expire this Friday, July 31. But de Blasio now says all COVID-19 permits issued to medical professionals will remain valid an additional five months, until December 31, 2020.
DOG DIES OF COVID
A family from Staten Island described the last days of their dog, the first pet canine in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, in an exclusive interview with National Geographic. The family says the most confusing part of it all was the fact that no one seemed interested in learning from Buddy's death or studying what role COVID-19 played in it, considering how few cases had been confirmed in animals.
REP. TESTS POSITIVE
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to abruptly cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, a House Republican aide said. Gohmert, 66, one of the House's most conservative and outspoken members, tested positive at the White House and planned to isolate, according to the aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss Gohmert's test result and spoke on condition of anonymity.
BACK IN ACTION
Movie and TV production resumes in the Big Apple. On a typical day before the pandemic hit, as many as 100 movies, TV shows, and commercials were in production at the same time across New York City.
US SURPASSES 150,000 DEATHS
The death toll in the United States has now crossed 150,000 people and now stands at 150,034, according to Johns Hopkins University.
MTA INSTALLING MASK DISPENSERS ON BUSES
The MTA announced Wednesday that it has launched a pilot program to mount dispensers of free surgical masks inside buses to further protect customers while on board. The agency has already completed the installation of dispensers on 100 buses on six bus routes in three boroughs, with the goal of rolling out the pilot across every borough on more than 20 routes and 400 buses by the end of August.
