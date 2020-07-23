COVID Live Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low, Subway ridership up

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced creation of a multi-agency task force to crack down on social distancing violations at restaurants and bars across the state and launched a new ad campaign aimed at young people.
"This is not your time to fight for your right to party," he said. "This virus can kill you."
Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that ridership on mass transit is up dramatically, and eight public pools are set to reopen Friday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NEW JERSEY RELIEF PROGRAM FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
Governor Phil Murphy announced a new relief program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Lease - Emergency Assistance Grant Program (SBL-EAGP) will allow businesses in 64 eligible municipalities to apply for grants of up to $10,000 for lease costs. The program will also assist landlords, many of whom are also small businesses.
EMERGENCY FOOD DRIVE HELD AT KEAN UNIVERSITY
An emergency food drive was held in New Jersey Thursday to help thousands of residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Five tons of food were distributed at Kean University in Union, where thousands of people lined up hours before the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Stop & Shop drive-up event was scheduled to begin.
8 NYC PUBLIC POOLS REOPEN FRIDAY
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that eight public pools in the city will reopen in all five boroughs on Friday. They are:
1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx
2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn
3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan
5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens
6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens
7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island
8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten Island
MASS TRANSIT RIDERSHIP INCREASING
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that ridership on mass transit is skyrocketing along with this latest phase of reopening.
Subway ridership is up 75%, bus ridership is up 57%, Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 70%, and traffic is up 23% on the East River Bridges and 17% on the Harlem River Bridges.
LONG BEACH RESTRICTIONS
In Nassau County, Long Beach will begin shutting down its beach starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and barricade the boardwalk at 9 p.m., in response to last weekend's large crowds and dozens of water rescues. Police and lifeguards will begin closing entrances to the beach between Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue, the main boardwalk stretch, and delivering warnings at 7:45 p.m.
CLUSTER AFTER PARTY IN NJ
Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party. The cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a house party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11th. All of these new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. Middletown Health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address