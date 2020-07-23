Coronavirus

COVID Live Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low, Subway ridership up

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York dropped to their lowest level since March 18, with 13 deaths reported statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced creation of a multi-agency task force to crack down on social distancing violations at restaurants and bars across the state and launched a new ad campaign aimed at young people.

"This is not your time to fight for your right to party," he said. "This virus can kill you."

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that ridership on mass transit is up dramatically, and eight public pools are set to reopen Friday.

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW JERSEY RELIEF PROGRAM FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
Governor Phil Murphy announced a new relief program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Lease - Emergency Assistance Grant Program (SBL-EAGP) will allow businesses in 64 eligible municipalities to apply for grants of up to $10,000 for lease costs. The program will also assist landlords, many of whom are also small businesses.

EMERGENCY FOOD DRIVE HELD AT KEAN UNIVERSITY
An emergency food drive was held in New Jersey Thursday to help thousands of residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Five tons of food were distributed at Kean University in Union, where thousands of people lined up hours before the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Stop & Shop drive-up event was scheduled to begin.

8 NYC PUBLIC POOLS REOPEN FRIDAY
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that eight public pools in the city will reopen in all five boroughs on Friday. They are:
1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx
2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn
3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan
5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens
6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens
7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island
8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten Island

MASS TRANSIT RIDERSHIP INCREASING
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that ridership on mass transit is skyrocketing along with this latest phase of reopening.
Subway ridership is up 75%, bus ridership is up 57%, Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 70%, and traffic is up 23% on the East River Bridges and 17% on the Harlem River Bridges.

LONG BEACH RESTRICTIONS
In Nassau County, Long Beach will begin shutting down its beach starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and barricade the boardwalk at 9 p.m., in response to last weekend's large crowds and dozens of water rescues. Police and lifeguards will begin closing entrances to the beach between Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue, the main boardwalk stretch, and delivering warnings at 7:45 p.m.

CLUSTER AFTER PARTY IN NJ
Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party. The cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a house party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11th. All of these new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. Middletown Health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole open shortened season against Nationals
Beer shortage? Blame change in consumption habits
Southwest tightens face mask rule, Delta steps up testing
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
6 businesses destroyed in fire at Long Island strip mall
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Cuomo: Trump has no plans to send federal agents to NYC
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Murder charge in subway fight where good Samaritan hit by train
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
Show More
12-year-old boy attacked by group inside Brooklyn deli
AccuWeather: Strong PM storms return Thursday
8 NYC public pools reopening Friday with new safety measures
Jewish man attacked by 3 in possible bias crime in Brooklyn
Overcrowding prompts new restrictions in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News