Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 2.9 million Americans vaccinated in one day in a new record

So far, 30 million Americans have received a COVID vaccine.
Experts are concerned about people getting too comfortable as the virus continues to spread.
The more contagious UK variant makes up more than 20% of all cases nationwide, a new report in the New York Times found.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC high schools reopen to in-person learning March 22
High school students will return to NYC public schools in-person on March 22, Mayor de Blasio will announce this morning. 55,000 students who had previously opted in will return to in-person learning in 488 schools. Reopening high schools will return 17,000 staff members. About half of high schools will be able to serve all or most of their students five days a week.
How COVID relief bill will impact New York
Fresh off the Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was back in New York on Sunday to promote what he said would be the plan's $100 billion impact on his home state.
The Democrat detailed aid that he said would be headed to schools, small businesses, museums, restaurants, transit, theaters, vaccine distribution and local governments plus the $1,400 in direct aid that most New Yorkers are slated to receive as part of the relief package.
Bike Week: Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite COVID pandemic
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week has brought tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the city and its neighbors this weekend - and few of them are wearing masks.
The city made a bargain with its bars - 60% capacity indoors in return for the permits necessary for temporary outdoor sales and entertainment. The city is trying to avoid what happened at the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August - that event led to a disputed number of infections around the country, ranging from several hundred to tens or hundreds of thousands.
Newark couple celebrates golden anniversary with vaccine
Two retired school teachers from Newark celebrated their golden anniversary by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.
Eighty-eight-year-old Alan Greene and his 78-year-old wife, Judy, went to the Meadowlands vaccination mega-site for their second doses of the vaccine. Judy says they feel fortunate to have gotten through the pandemic without getting sick, especially after Alan broke his hip in a fall back in July.
Joe Biden's approval on COVID-19 steady as country wary about reopening: POLL
President Joe Biden retains broad support for his coronavirus response, though the country appears to be wary of aggressively loosening restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.
On the cusp of scoring his first major legislative achievement, more than two-thirds of Americans (68%) approve of Biden's approach to the pandemic -- a consistent result since he took office in January. At a moment of deep political polarization, his steady approval is also reinforced by positive marks from 35% of Republicans, 67% of independents and an overwhelming 98% of Democrats in the poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel.
NY indoor dining capacity to increase March19
Restaurants in New York, but outside of New York City, will be allowed to increase their indoor dining capacity to 75% beginning March 19, Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday. "We also think 75% is what the consumer is ready for," Cuomo said. It will be an increase from the current 50% capacity. Meanwhile, there is no word on when capacity at restaurants in New York City will be increased beyond the current 35% restrictions.
UK students off to class backed by virus tests
British children are gearing up to return to school on Monday after a two-month closure, part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a plan to get the country to "start moving closer to a sense of normality." As part of the plan, millions of high school and college students coming back to U.K. classrooms will be tested for the first few weeks. Authorities want to quickly detect and isolate asymptomatic cases in order to avoid sending entire schools home.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
