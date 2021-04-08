Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: UK variant responsible for most US infections

The CDC says the strain is believed to be at least 50% more contagious than previous strains of the virus and likely more deadly.
"If you add on the fact that we are loosening restrictions and more people traveling, young people spreading and more contagious variants, that is a set up for more outbreaks," said Dr. Alok Patel, Pediatrician.
COVID hospitalizations are on the rise in at least 16 states. Health experts say the vaccines are still effective against the variant, making the race to vaccinate more urgent.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC to announce replacement for 2-case school closure rule
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter will announce the replacement for New York City's two case school closure rule today. The mayor's news conference is set to begin at 9 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply issue
There's a bump in the road in the Race to Vaccinate, and concern about how that will impact the Tri-State region. The federal government will ship fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses to the New York City area and across the country next week due to production issues.
CDC says there will be less than 800,000 Johnson and Johnson shots allocated next week, an 85% drop.
New York Yankees vaccinated
The New York Yankees announced Wednesday that all players, coaches and staff have been vaccinated.
"The New York Yankees would like to offer their sincere thanks to Dr. Philip Ozuah, President of Montefiore Medical Center, and the hard-working and dedicated group of medical staff from this Bronx-based hospital, who have been on-site at Yankee Stadium this evening to administer COVID vaccinations to New York Yankees players, coaches, field staff and support staff. This process has been seamless and efficient, and we are grateful that by receiving the vaccine, we can contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19."
Possible game-changer in reopening: Hospital launches COVID-19 saliva testing
Mount Sinai Hospital in New York is launching a COVID-19 saliva-testing program that could prove to be a game-changer for reopening large-scale events.
The program was unveiled Monday and will offer "easy, effective and accurate COVID-19 test for the public" at four testing locations in Manhattan, according to Dr. David Reich, the hospital's president. He told ABC News that the saliva testing is "equal in accuracy to nasal swabs."
Why is the COVID-19 pandemic causing a ketchup shortage?
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of one of America's favorite condiments: ketchup.
Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during the pandemic, which has caused a need for more ketchup packets. But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.
The Wall Street Journal reports that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom-and-pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse.
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
As many as one in three people infected with Covid-19 have longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, researchers reported Tuesday.
They found 34% of Covid-19 survivors received a diagnosis for a neurological or psychological condition within six months of their infection, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.
The most common diagnosis was anxiety, found in 17% of those treated for Covid-19, followed by mood disorders, found in 14% of patients.
Cuomo signs bill stripping some protections granted to NY nursing homes during pandemic
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a new bill which takes away some immunity for nursing homes across New York state.
The bill which was signed by the governor Tuesday night, repeals the immunity and protection granted last year to health care facilities and health care professionals while they were treating COVID patients.
White House weighs in on requiring COVID-19 'vaccine passports'
The White House is weighing in the contentious topic of whether people will be required to carry so-called "vaccine passports" to show proof they have been immunized against COVID-19.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the administration would not play a role in this or support a federal system that would require Americans to carry a vaccine credential.
NYC beaches and public pools to open on time
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYC beaches would open on time starting on May 29. He added that NYC public pools would also reopen on time, beginning with the first day of summer vacation for NYC Public Schools students, June 26.
Creator of vaccine appointment site TurboVax honored
The founder of the vaccine appointment website TurboVax was praised Tuesday for making the COVID-19 vaccine rollout easier for New Yorkers.
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang and Congressman Ritchie Torres honored TurboVax founder Huge Ma.
Ma, an engineer, created a simple, free and easy-to-use website that identifies and allows people to sign up for vaccine appointments in real time. His site has made the vaccine rollout easier for thousands of New Yorkers.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa