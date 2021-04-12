Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 4.6M Americans vaccinated in 1 day, 39 states open eligibility

COVID hot spots from New York to Michigan are leaving health officials scrambling. In the past week alone, hospitalizations in the upper Midwest surged nearly 30%.
Michigan's positivity rate is the highest it has been since April of last year.
This week, the US is anticipating a potentially devastating 85% drop in Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply.
There are fears, though rare, that the variant found in South Africa, could break through the Pfizer vaccine.
"There is evidence that it may happen," said Dr. Maldonado, Professor of Pediatrics, Stanford University.
39 states have now expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years and older. Three more will do the same this week.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC gives out 5 million vaccines
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City has administered 5 million doses of the COVID vaccine. The city also hit a record of 553,342 doses administered in one week.
Yonkers expands in-person learning
Hybrid learners in Yonkers will return to a four-day-a-week in-person model starting Monday. This is the state's fourth largest school district, with 25,000 students.
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get COVID vaccine
As a pediatrician, Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez spends many of her days with nervous moms and dads listening to reasons why they're worried about their kids receiving vaccinations.
To navigate the complexity, she tells her families that she would never judge parents or accuse them of not loving their kids any less if they're afraid of vaccinations. She just asks that they talk about it.
She is now applying those hard-won experiences, in a more accelerated way, nudging families toward getting shots for their kids in how she talks with her own family members hesitant to get their COVID-19 shot.
Newark school district starts in-person learning
The school bell will ring welcoming back students starting Monday in Newark -- New Jersey's largest school district. Nearly 362,000 students in 118 schools are expected to stay with all-remote learning. Governor Phil Murphy contends there is growing momentum for a return to classroom teaching with the end of spring break.
Mask-wearing could prevent up to 14,000 COVID-19 deaths by August, model predicts
An influential COVID-19 model has predicted the total number of US deaths from the virus by August 1, a number that researchers say will be impacted by how many Americans continue to wear masks as vaccinations continue.
A model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's (IHME) predicts about 618,523 people will have died from coronavirus in the US by August 1. If 95% of the US population wore masks, the projection drops to 604,413 deaths.
In the worst-case scenario, in which fully vaccinated people return to pre-pandemic levels of mobility, the prediction grows to 697,573, the IHME forecasted. The projection factors in the rate of vaccine distribution as well as the concerning spread of more transmissible variants.
Official: Chinese COVID vaccines' effectiveness low
In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost. Chinese vaccines "don't have very high protection rates," said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
New cookbook for people who lose sense of taste, smell due to COVID-19
A new cookbook aims to help people who've lost their sense of taste and smell from the coronavirus. It's called "Taste and Flavour."
Holy Cross takes measures to tamp down coronavirus outbreak
The College of the Holy Cross has restricted all in-person activities, including varsity sports, until at least Wednesday in response to dozens of new COVID-19 cases on campus. Contact tracing shows that of at least 40 new cases, most are linked to outdoor gatherings of students during warmer weather and Easter break travel, the Jesuit school in Worcester said Friday.
Lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors' emergency power
As governors loosen long-lasting coronavirus restrictions, state lawmakers across the U.S. are taking actions to significantly limit the power they could wield in future emergencies. The legislative measures are aimed not simply at undoing mask mandates and capacity limits that have been common during the pandemic. Many proposals seek to fundamentally shift power away from governors and toward lawmakers the next time there is a virus outbreak, terrorist attack or natural disaster.
S Korea to resume AstraZeneca jab for ages 30-60
South Korea says it will resume administrating AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to all eligible people between the ages of 30 and 60. Last week, South Korea suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for those 60 years old or younger while awaiting the outcome of the European Medicine Agency's review.
Will vaccinated seniors need a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall? Doctor weighs in
As more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccination daily, many are wondering how long they'll be effective for and whether some people will require booster shots at some point.
Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, Regional Chief of Infectious Diseases for Kaiser Permanente, joined Eyewitness News to discuss the vaccine and answered a question from one viewer who wanted to know whether seniors who were vaccinated in February will need a booster shot in the fall.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa