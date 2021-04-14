Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Moderna set to seek full FDA approval of vaccine

The new trial data shows the vaccine is 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID.
It's also 95% effective against severe cases of the virus.
Moderna says there's been no evidence of blood clots linked to the vaccine's use.
The company is currently testing variant-specific boosters, and collecting data on the vaccine's use in adolescents.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Appointments being rescheduled for homebound seniors in NYC
COVID vaccination appointments for homebound seniors in New York City are being postponed until Sunday. That's because the program used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. David Chokshi said that the appointments are being rescheduled with transportation so that the seniors can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.
Hoboken residents 16+ can now register for vaccine
The Hoboken Health Department has opened the city's pre-registration list to now accept sign-ups for all Hoboken residents ages 16 and up, who will become eligible to receive the vaccine as of Monday, April 19.
Hoboken residents ages 16 and up can now pre-register, while selecting the category "general public," if they do not meet other currently listed categories. Those pre-registering are encouraged to provide an e-mail address if they have one, to allow for a faster registration process.
Hoboken residents ages 16 and 17 require a parent or guardian to pre-register on their behalf in order to receive a vaccine through the Hoboken Health Department at Carepoint.
What the suspension of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine means for you
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on April 13 halted use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that has been given to 6.8 million people in the U.S.
The pause is due to reports of blood clotting in six people who have received the vaccine. One woman died, and another has been hospitalized in critical condition. Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers questions to help put this development in context.
U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after clotting cases
The FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of blood clots in women. The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the CDC and FDA wrote in a joint statement. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
FEMA overwhelmed by calls on 1st day to apply for COVID funeral assistance
Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, though the program got off to a bumpy start. The agency on Monday launched a hotline -- 844-684-6333 -- to apply for up to $9,000 in assistance per burial. While FEMA has aided families with disaster-related burial costs in the past, the COVID-19 effort is the largest of its type. Some $2 billion was allocated as part of the $900 billion relief deal Congress approved in December, while the Democrats' $1.9 trillion package last month bolstered it by providing the agency with an additional $50 billion to use for coronavirus-related costs.
NYC students opting-in
City officials say 51,000 students have opted back into New York City public schools to finish out the school year. Students returning in all grades will return on April 26.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa