Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: UK wants to administer 3rd doses by fall to people over 50

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a 3rd vaccine in the fall in hopes of stopping the spread entirely by the holidays.
Right now trials are underway for two potential 3rd dose options.
One specifically targets new variants.
The other is a third shot of one of the current vaccines.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Here's how NJ residents can get free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites
New Jersey Transit is working to make it easier for people to get vaccinated. It kicked off a partnership Tuesday that offers complimentary rides to and from vaccination sites.
The "Vaxride" program is funded through sponsors and will provide about 11,000 New Jerseyans with two free round trips to get vaccinated.
Man from New Jersey stuck in COVID-ravaged India
A man from New Jersey who traveled to India to care for his sick father is now stuck there as a second wave of COVID-19 ravages the country.
The U.S. on Tuesday began restricting travel from India, with the White House citing the devastating rise in coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants.
When Ashu Mahajan left the U.S. in mid-April to care for his 75-year-old father, who was hospitalized with COVID in New Delhi, it was just supposed to be short term trip. Sadly, by the time he arrived, his dad had been intubated and never regained consciousness. Now, he doesn't know when he can get home.
Calls for help increase at domestic violence center during COVID
Domestic violence incidents have increased during COVID and during the first month of the pandemic, the call lines went silent at a help center in Bergen County when it was assumed they were closed.
The Center for Hope and Safety then put out word they were open and calls for help flooded in like never before.
NJ offers free brews to those who get vaccinated this month
A vaccination card will be the ticket for a free brewski in the Garden State this month. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a "Shot and a Beer" program that provides a free glass of beer at participating locations to anyone over 21 who gets their first vaccination dose this month. The plan is part of Murphy's multipronged approach to increasing the state's vaccination numbers and reach its goal of 4.7 million residents vaccinated by the end of June.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
