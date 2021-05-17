Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 'Open Boulevards' program to expand outdoor activities in NYC

Several streets in all five boroughs have now become car-free "Open Boulevards" on weekends.
Mayor Bill de Blasio's Open Streets program has transformed miles of restaurant-heavy streets into open space.
The mayor says "Open Boulevards" will feature cultural activities, community-based programming, landscaping and art installations.
Cuomo called out by 6 county executives to adopt CDC mask guidelines in New York
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to respond to the six county executives who are calling on the state to adopt the CDC's latest mask guidance. The bipartisan group of county leaders are asking the governor to follow through on what he's said all along about following the science.
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Target is joining a list of businesses that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in their stores, following the CDC's recommendation. Target, like Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Costco before it, says the policy only changes if local regulations allow it.
Full-time subway service resumes, restaurant limits start to ease
Slowly but surely, pandemic-mandated restrictions are easing at restaurants and on mass transit in New York City. Starting today, the city is lifting its midnight curfew for outdoor dining, and for the first time since May 6, 2020 NYC subways remained open overnight.
What the new CDC mask guidance means for dining out
The news that the Centers for Disease Control amended its COVID-19 mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated has raised new questions about what this means for patrons at bars and restaurants. The agency said Thursday that "fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
Which states are still requiring masks after the CDC's updated guidance?
Several states and a string of local leaders are holding off on changing their mask mandates following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance that allows fully vaccinated Americans to go without masks indoors or outdoors. A growing number of states -- including Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington state -- said they would change their rules to follow the agency's new guidance, hours after it was announced.
