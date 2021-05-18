Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: DOJ creates COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the creation of a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force.
It's part of an interagency effort to hold hundreds accountable who have taken advantage of the pandemic to conduct illegal fraud schemes.
It will be led by the deputy attorney general.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY state to adopt CDC mask guidelines
Effective Wednesday, New York state will adopt the CDC's new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.
NJ lifts outdoor mask mandate, while indoor rules remain
Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey will be lifting its outdoor mask mandate for all people in public spaces, while indoor rules remain in place.
Students will be back full-time for 2021-22 school year
All New Jersey students will be back for full-time and in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, Gov. Murphy announced.
NJ lifts state travel advisory
Effective Monday, travelers to New Jersey are no longer required to quarantine as the travel advisory has been lifted.
What the new CDC mask guidance means for dining out
The news that the Centers for Disease Control amended its COVID-19 mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated has raised new questions about what this means for patrons at bars and restaurants. The agency said Thursday that "fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
CDC recommends students keep masks on at school for the remainder of the year
The CDC is recommending that school districts across the country continue mask protocols at least through the end of this school year.
This comes days after the agency announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to nearly normal mask-free lives with few exceptions.
