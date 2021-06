Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Stony Brook set to begin Pfizer vaccine trial in kids and babies

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stony Brook Hospital will begin accepting applications to study Pfizer's COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12.The sign-up opens today at Stony Brook Medicine's advanced specialty care in Commack.Doctors will make appointments over the next two weeks.Researchers are looking for children as young as 6 months old to take part in the trial.Families who are interested can call the COVID vaccine clinical trial hotline: 631-638-COVI and leave a message with their name, their child's name and date of birth, and a contact number or email CoV_prevention_network@stonybrook.edu.Pfizer on Tuesday announced they are moving into phase 2/3 trials in younger children at lower doses than with adults Based on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity from their Phase 1 study, they've selected a dose of 10 micrograms to advance in children from ages 5-11 and 3 micrograms between 6 months to below the age of five.Eleven new pop-up vaccine sites will open in areas of New York where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.All 11 sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis.for details.Masks will not be required outdoors at New Jersey summer camps this summer, Gov Murphy said, previewing updated guidance to be released Wednesday."We wanted to be upfront that under this guidance masking outdoors will not be required for either campers or staff, though unvaccinated individuals are still strongly encouraged to mask up while participating in activities that include sustained contact with others or in a crowded setting," he said. "While indoors, unvaccinated campers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask, while any unvaccinated staffers will be required to mask up with limited exceptions."With her three teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19, Aja Purnell-Mitchell left it up to them to decide whether to go back to school during summer break. The decision was unanimous: summer school "Getting them back into it, helping them socialize back with their friends, maybe meet some new people, and, of course, pick up the things that they lacked on Zoom," the Durham County, North Carolina, mother said, ticking off her hopes for the session ahead, which will be the first time her children have been in the classroom since the outbreak took hold in the spring of 2020.Across the U.S., more children than ever before could be in classrooms for summer school this year to make up for lost learning during the outbreak, which caused monumental disruptions in education. School districts nationwide are expanding their summer programs and offering bonuses to get teachers to take part.Celebrity Cruises crossed a major hurdle on the high seas this weekend as its Celebrity Millennium became the first ship to sail with guests from North America in more than a year. The Millennium pulled away from St. Maarten on Saturday with 95% of its passengers and the entire crew fully vaccinated -- making it the largest COVID-19-vaccinated cruise in the world so far.New Jersey school officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings given extreme weather conditions, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.Gov. Cuomo announced schools and camps can make outdoor mask decisions , but they are still required indoors."We spoke with CDC, they have policy guidelines for schools nationwide," he said. "So their policy guidance is for the lowest positivity rate state and the highest. They are not going to change their guidance for several weeks."Gov. Cuomo said "we can relax virtually all restrictions" when 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dosage. 68.6% of New Yorkers currently have one dose. 1.4% more to go. Once that happens, Cuomo said "masks will only be required as recommended by CDC. there still will be some institutional guidelines, large venues, schools, public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes."