Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US may fall short of Biden's July 4 vaccination goal of 70%

The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest. But it is increasingly resigned to missing the president's vaccination target.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters at a briefing that he still hopes the goal will be met "and if we don't, we're going to continue to keep pushing."
So far 14 states have reached 70% coverage among adults, with about a dozen more on pace to reach the milestone by July 4. But the state-to-state variation is stark.
LI school board says district 'threatened' by state after temporary mask lifting for students
School board members and parents in the Massapequa School District held a rally on Tuesday afternoon denouncing what they called threats New York State officials made to the district regarding the district's decision to be mask-optional on Monday as detailed in a letter to the Centers for Disease Control from the New York State Health Commissioner.
The group shouted "Bully" as they talked about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the rally at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa Park.
Pfizer trial for kids at Stony Brook Hospital
Stony Brook University Hospital will begin accepting applications to study Pfizer's COVID vaccine in children under the age of 12. The sign-up opens Tuesday at Stony Brook Medicine's Advanced Specialty Care in Commack, and doctors will make appointments over the next two weeks. Researchers are looking for children as young as 6 months old to take part in the trial, and families who are interested can call the COVID vaccine clinical trial hotline at 631-638-COVI and leave a message with their name, their child's name and date of birth, and a contact number, or email CoV_prevention_network@stonybrook.edu.
Emergency grant program for artists
New York City's emergency grant program for artists will start taking applications Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said. The program is offering $5,000 grants for up to 3,000 artists who live in NYC. Applicants must have some sort of public performance/staging/exhibition in the city and must have been a NYC resident pre-pandemic.
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns with 4 new breeds
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back, and we're getting a sneak peek at the pooches that will be competing for Best in Show. The show, which is presented by Purina Pro Plan, will be held at outside of the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown due to the pandemic. Four new breeds -- Barbet, Belgian Laekenois, Biewer Terrier, and Dogo Argentino -- are making their debut at this year's show, but unfortunately, dog lovers won't get a chance to see them in person because of new restrictions.
Registration opens for 50th anniversary running of TCS NYC Marathon
Registration opened Tuesday for the the 2021 TCS NYC Marathon, as the race celebrates its 50th anniversary with the in-person return of the iconic event. Capacity will be capped at 60%, or some 33,000 runners. The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a virtual event held instead. Health and safety guidelines will be enforced for this year's race, to be held on November 7 and aired on Channel 7.
Pfizer lowers dosage for young children
Pfizer on Tuesday announced they are moving into phase 2/3 trials in younger children at lower doses than with adults. Based on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity from their Phase 1 study, they've selected a dose of 10 micrograms to advance in children from ages 5-11 and 3 micrograms between 6 months to below the age of five.
