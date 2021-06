Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Delta labeled a 'variant of concern' by CDC

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC has now officially declared the Delta variant first seen India a "variant of concern."It's more contagious, but the vaccines do appear to be effective against it.Still, doctors say it's important to monitor how the variant spreads among children under 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine yet."It's likely going to be the dominate strain in the next few months," said Dr. Laleh Gharahbaghian, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University. "Parents and their children should continue to follow CDC guidelines and their own local public health officials."When the Yankees take the field on Friday night, they will do so in front of a full house. The New York Yankees announced on Tuesday that Yankee Stadium will return to full capacity starting Friday, June 18 against the Oakland A's.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York state-mandated COVID restrictions on commercial and social settings are lifted effective immediately -- and to celebrate, there will be fireworks across the state Tuesday night."We have hit 70% vaccination," a triumphant Cuomo said Tuesday, meaning the state can "now return to life as we know it."The New York Philharmonic announced the dates for it's new season , which begins September 17. They are planning about 80 concerts, down from 120 in a normal year. With the orchestra's home, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, in the midst of a $550 million renovation, most concerts will be at two other venues, Alice Tully Hall and the Rose Theater. Four concerts will be held at Carnegie Hall, and there will be a holiday run of "Messiah" at Riverside Church. The orchestra will present three Sunday matinees, its first since the 1960s, to broaden its audience. There will be no intermissions, at least through December, to discourage gatherings, and the orchestra will follow health guidance.The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. Worldwide, the COVID-19 death toll stands at about 3.8 million. The real totals in the U.S. and around the globe are thought to be significantly higher, with many cases overlooked or possibly concealed by some countries.A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 - weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. The analysis is not definitive, and some experts remain skeptical, but federal health officials are increasingly accepting a timeline in which small numbers of COVID-19 infections may have occurred in the U.S. before the world ever became aware of a dangerous new virus erupting in China."The studies are pretty consistent," said Natalie Thornburg, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.A pop-up vaccination site at the former site of Times Square's NFL Experience informed 899 patients that they need to be re-vaccinated after receiving expired Pfizer doses. The city's Department of Health says they've "communicated with Pfizer, which recommended that the patients receive another dose as soon as possible. While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected."A medical consultant for the New York State Education Department overruled a request from the pediatrician of an elementary school student on Long Island that she not be required to wear a mask outdoors due to her asthma, according to documents obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News