Coronavirus Live Updates: HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is fullsurvey finds

The Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement affirming that the national stockpile has now reached its maximum capacity for the life-saving breathing machines, with nearly 120,000 available for deployment to state and local health officials if need. Though the orders were billed as a cost-saving measure, Democrats said the cancellations show the White House vastly overspent in its quest to fulfill President Donald Trump's pledge to make the United States the "King of Ventilators."
Gyms reopen in NYC
Gyms in New York City are allowed to reopen Wednesday, with restrictions in place. Each gym has to pass a virtual inspection, no indoor group classes are allowed and swimming pools will remain closed. Still, this is a day lots of people have been waiting for, with many making appointments to get into fitness facilities across the city. Those returning for their workouts will need to wear a mask at all times, and gyms can only operate at one-third of their normal capacity.
NJ school district delays start of in-person school year
Paramus School District approved a delay to the start of the in-person school year to November 9. The Board of Education made the decision at a meeting on Monday night. The first day for virtual learning is unchanged and will begin on Thursday. The board blames a lack of staffing due to the pandemic and says the delay gives them more time to hire people and conduct background checks.
Nassau County dining campaign
While indoor dining is still not allowed in NYC, Nassau County is hoping to capitalize on that by drawing diners over the county line. Indoor dining is permitted in Nassau County at 50% capacity so the county is launching a social media and digital marketing campaign called Taste Nassau Today.
Archdiocese of Newark increases church attendance capacity
The Archdiocese of Newark announced that the attendance limit for its 212 churches in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties has increased. Based on the latest New Jersey public official guidelines, the number of people now permitted indoors for public liturgies and Baptisms, weddings and funerals has increased to 150 participants or 25 percent of the church's capacity, whichever is lower.
7 On Your Side Investigates: Lack of guidance, resources are top concerns for schools
A lack of guidance and resources are top concerns for school districts in New York and New Jersey scrambling to finalize plans for the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by Eyewitness News.
Man taunts employees, refuses to wear mask in NJ store
A man was caught on video screaming at employees at a New Jersey dollar store after refusing to properly wear a face covering.
NJ district's Chromebook giveaway
The Paterson school district has provided a Chromebook for every student after falling short of devices in the spring.
Apple, Google coronavirus-tracing technology
Apple and Google are trying to get more U.S. states to adopt their phone-based approach for tracing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus by building more of the necessary technology directly into phone software.
NY absentee ballot portal now open
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of New York's absentee ballot portal where voters can directly request an absentee ballot for the upcoming November 3 election. The governor acted with an executive order to allow any voter concerned about risk or exposure to COVID during the ongoing pandemic to request an absentee ballot.
"As the November election approaches we know that many voters feel vulnerable in the midst of this pandemic," Cuomo said. "In line with the sweeping reforms we have implemented to make it easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote, today we launch the online portal through which every registered voter concerned about COVID-19 can obtain an absentee ballot. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and we want each and every voter to feel safe and secure in the exercise of voting."
NYC delays start of school year
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would delay in-person learning for students until September 21st. "There is nothing more precious than taking care of the children of New York City," he said. School staff will report the day after Labor Day and teachers will begin preparing their classrooms on September 10th. Students will all start with remote learning on September 16th and for the next three days. Then on Monday, September 21st, Blended Learning begins.
2 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that two states have been added to the Tri-State Travel Advisory that requires travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Alaska and Montana now meet the metrics for the quarantine, which applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Dr. Fauci on GMA
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to GMA's Amy Robach about children going back to school across America, his relationship with the president, and COVID-19 vaccines.
New Jersey gyms reopening with restrictions
Gyms across the Garden State are allowed to reopen Tuesday with restrictions. Eyewitness News was at Crunch Fitness on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen as dozens of people moved in to start their workouts around 6 a.m. Capacity is limited to 25 percent and you must wear a mask.
