Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 not spreading inside schools, study shows

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- null
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomodisneydisney world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: New FDA precautions could delay vaccine
870,000 sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over NYC's COVID success
A virtual New Year's Eve planned in Times Square
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at SCOTUS building
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over NYC's COVID success
Riders discovering unpleasant surprises in subway cars, platforms
No arrests after Breonna Taylor protests erupt in NYC
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight
Show More
AccuWeather: Filtered sunshine
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle
870,000 sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist
Asteroid the size of a bus will pass near Earth today
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
More TOP STORIES News