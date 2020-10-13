Coronavirus Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases

In a weekly briefing published Tuesday, WHO said weekly virus cases and deaths across Europe jumped by 34% and 16% respectively. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new cases seen in the region.
WHO noted that the number of new cases reported in Spain showed a "noticeable decline" in comparison to recent weeks. But in Poland, WHO said virus cases and deaths spiked by 93% and 104% respectively, and the government has tightened restrictions to try avoiding another lockdown.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week that the agency understood the frustration people were feeling as the pandemic drags on but warned "there are no shortcuts and no silver bullets."
WHO described lockdowns a "last resort" when countries have no other options and urged officials to use more targeted methods to stop the virus.
Eatontown Licensing/Regional Center closed for the week
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced that, effective immediately, the Eatontown Licensing/Regional Center will be closed until Saturday, October 24, due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Eatontown Road Test Operations are in a separate facility and will remain open for appointments. Eatontown Inspection Station will be closed on Tuesday, October 13, but will reopen for normal operations on Wednesday, October 14.
The employee who tested positive was last in the Eatontown Licensing/Regional Center on Friday, October 9. The Center will be cleaned and remain closed until Saturday, October 24, once contact tracers have cleared a sufficient number of employees to reopen or any required quarantine is complete.
New COVID testing plan could reopen flights between NY-London by Christmas
Airline executives and federal authorities are working on a COVID testing plan that could reopen flights between New York and London by Christmas.
They say they are trying to create a so-called 'air bridge' between the cities. This means travelers would be tested before flying from either place.
Protests continue after activist Heshy Tischler charged in attack on reporter
Activist Harold "Heshy" Tischler was released from police custody late Monday night after he was arrested and charged in the alleged attack of an Orthodox Jewish reporter during a demonstration protesting new restrictions in some neighborhoods of New York City.
The NYPD said Tischler was taken into custody Sunday. He has been charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment, stemming from an attack on the journalist by protesters from last week.
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
Some indoor sports can resume at a limited capacity in New Jersey, a new order signed by Governor Murphy announced.
The order allows no-contact practices and competitions that are conducted indoors to be at the current indoor gathering limit of 25% capacity. The limit cannot exceed 25 people or be smaller than 10 people.
Johnson & Johnson temporarily pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
Drugmaker Johnson + Johnson said Monday it has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.
"Following our guidelines, the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians," the company said in a statement. ENSEMBLE is the name of the study.
Trump's latest health update
President Donald Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley says the president tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days." "In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card," the White House release said.
