Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: President Biden reaches goal of 100M vaccines in 100 days early

But with only 12% of the population fully vaccinated, COVID cases are rising in nearly one-third of states.
Meantime, the CDC changed the rules for schools when it comes to social distancing recommending three feet of space instead of six feet to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Schools say it's a game-changer for reopening classrooms
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC to open new opt-in for elementary students next week
Following updated school guidance from the CDC, New York City will allow more elementary students to opt-in to returning to in-person learning next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.
Indoor dining capacity raised to 50% for NYC, 75% for NY state
Indoor dining capacity has increased to 50% in New York City and 75% across the rest of the state as COVID restrictions continue to ease. Ten mass vaccination sites are also opening across the state Friday, including three on Long Island. The final yellow zone restrictions and cluster will be lifted as of March 22, when remaining indoor fitness classes -- primarily in New York City -- will also reopen with restrictions. They will be subject to the same safety protocols that have been in place all across the state including, 33% capacity limits, masks, social distancing, and equipment cleaning.
Scientist behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine says next target is cancer
The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge - cancer. Ozlem Tureci, who co-founded the German company BioNTech with her husband, was working on a way to harness the body's immune system to tackle tumors when they learned last year of an unknown virus infecting people in China. Over breakfast, the couple decided to apply the technology they'd been researching for two decades to the new threat, dubbing the effort "Project Lightspeed."
CDC updates school guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday is updating its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools from 6 feet to 3 feet. The CDC has previously said schools should try to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between children, but in light of new data, the agency is now recommending most students maintain at least 3 feet of distance. On Friday, the agency is releasing three new studies it says support distancing of 3 feet between students, so long as everyone is wearing a mask and other prevention measures are in place. Another study recently published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases found there was no difference in COVID-19 rates between Massachusetts schools that mandated 3 feet of physical distance compared to 6 feet, as long as everyone wore masks.
"Indeed, because six feet has been such a challenge there, science has leaned in and there are now emerging studies on the question between three feet and six feet," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Sen. Susan Collins during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
NJ COVID capacity restrictions eased, but Gov. Murphy warns against complacency
Capacity at New Jersey restaurants, gyms and health clubs, recreational facilities and arcades, and personal care businesses increased to 50% Friday, though Governor Phil Murphy warned residents against getting complacent even as COVID restrictions are eased. Indoor gatherings increased from a limit of 10 people to 25, while outdoor gatherings went from 25 to 50 people. The new limits don't apply to religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals or memorial services, which have higher or no limits. Seating at bars is still prohibited. Outdoor interstate youth competitions also resumed, but the ban on indoor interstate competitions remains in place.
Connecticut fully reopens most businesses, ages 45+ now eligible for COVID vaccine
Gov. Ned Lamont announced restaurants and other businesses can now operate at 100% capacity, but with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place. The Plaza restaurant in Greenwich reopened Friday morning at full capacity, and they can seat 50 people inside. Capacity limits end Friday for much of Connecticut, including restaurants, gyms and also houses of worship. But movie theaters remain at 50% capacity. And even for those venues allowed to operate at 100%, social distancing is still required and so are face coverings.
1st street performances as part of NYC 'Open Culture' program
New York City is marking one year since the arts shutdown Friday with the first performances as part of its new Open Culture program, which permits outdoor cultural experiences on designated city streets. The program opened for applications on March 1, with the goal of providing stages for artists and cultural groups in all five boroughs -- putting artists back to work and providing New Yorkers the opportunity to enjoy the arts safely in their neighborhoods. The outdoor, socially distant commemorations of the pandemic shutdown anniversary in each borough were organized by industry leaders and kicked off in Queens with performances by Joan Ashley and Caren Calder from the all-women percussion and vocal ensemble "Alekande," with guest dancer Dionne Monsanto.
COVID antibodies detected in newborns, breast milk after moms are vaccinated
There's reassuring news for pregnant women who are unsure if they should get the vaccine. A partially vaccinated mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl with COVID antibodies and, Bay Area doctors are close to publishing new research about COVID vaccines, pregnancy, and nursing. This week, there was confirmation that a baby born in Florida this year had COVID-19 antibodies in its cord blood. The baby's mother received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine while 36 weeks pregnant.
"We were all not surprised, but really happy," said Dr. Stephanie Gaw, a high risk UCSF OBGYN. She's not surprised because she has three studies under review about the COVID vaccine in pregnant and lactating mothers.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
