Coronavirus Updates: NYC mayor says tests show COVID cluster positivity 'plateauing'

He said that he feels that the increased testing efforts have really helped in the COVID cluster areas in Brooklyn and Queens.
"We can stop it in these areas of Brooklyn and Queens and therefore protect the whole city," de Blasio said.
He urged everyone to remain vigilant in their social distancing and mask-wearing efforts to help prevent a second wave spike.
Fears of second wave spread in Europe
Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland. France slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on many of its biggest cities and Londoners faced new travel restrictions as governments imposed increasingly tough measures. New infections have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to start re-imposing restrictions relaxed over the summer. The Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Britain are among the countries causing particular concern.
The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office urged governments to be "uncompromising" in controlling the virus. "These measures are meant to keep us all ahead of the curve and to flatten its course," Dr. Hans Kluge said, while wearing a mask. "It is therefore up to us to accept them while they are still relatively easy to follow instead of following the path of severity."
Sen. Kamala Harris halts travel due
Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.
New York City releases winter outdoor dining guidance
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order Wednesday, authorizing use of temporary outdoor heaters to extend outdoor dining in winter months in New York due to COVID-19. Participans in the Open Restaurants program will have three options to provide comfort heating for their customers. The options include: electric radiant heaters, natural gas radiant heaters and portable heaters fueled by propane.
Top college football coach tests positive
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. He says he does not have any symptoms right now.
Underground market reopens
Turnstyle, the collection of small businesses in the Columbus Circle subway station, reopened to the public Wednesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced.
7 NJ MVC centers closed due to COVID-19 cases
Seven New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) offices are closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Trick-or-treating is on in Nassau County; officials encourage 'recalibration' of holiday
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said on Wednesday she is not banning trick-or-treating this year.
"I'm not going to tell you not to trick-or-treat. When my kids were little, I wouldn't have told them not to trick-or-treat," she said. Curran is encouraging people to celebrate in different ways this year by doing scavenger hunts in their backyards with their children or watching scary movies together.
Cuomo: State could withhold funding from schools in red zones
New York State could withhold funding from schools in red zones that refuse to close, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.The governor said that schools that have thus far remained open will be served shut down orders and the state will commence withholding funding.
Cuomo also announced penalties for the village of Southhampton and the promoters of a concert by the Chainsmokers this summer.
NEW: Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020
Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval.
Sweet 16 party COVID spread
A Long Island venue is being hit with more than $10,000 in fines after hosting a Sweet 16 party where 37 people in attendance tested positive for coronavirus.
Vaccine trial halted
A Phase 3 trial for Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment is on pause following a potential safety concern.
"Safety is of the upmost importance to Lilly," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement. "We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment. The trial, evaluating Lilly's investigational neutralizing antibody as a treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study."
5 suspected COVID-19 cases at same EMS station in Queens
The FDNY says they have five suspected cases of COVID-19 at the same EMS station in Queens. All five members of the department are on medical leave from EMS station 49, at 25-3 Hoyt Avenue.
Last week, the NYPD announced they had 36 suspected cases within the first week of October.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
