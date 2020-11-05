Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: NYC reports uptick in COVID cases on Staten Island

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is reporting an uptick of COVID-19 cases on Staten Island.

City officials say the spike is affecting two main zip codes, 10305 and 10314, and that a testing site will be set up at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in the coming days.

A rapid test will be available, with results in 15 minutes, and contact tracing will be being on the spot for any positives tests. There will be no rollbacks for businesses at the moment, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is possible if the hyper local response does not yield success.

"We see the kind of increase that makes us concerned, that requires the kind of hyper local response that we used in Sunset Park, in Soundview, and in Southeast Queens successfully," he said. "We are going to apply that in Staten Island as well."

What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

Here are more of today's headlines:



10 new COVID cases connected to Suffolk County polling site
Long Island officials announced 10 new COVID cases that are connected to a polling location in Southhampton. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made the announcement on Wednesday. He says that six of those positive cases were workers at the polling site.

New daily record
The United States has set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as several states posted all-time highs Wednesday, underscoring the vexing issue confronting the winner of the presidential race. Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term. Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



Oxford vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford may have late-stage trial results by the end of the year. The chief trial investigator said Wednesday that it's still unclear if the vaccine would be rolled out before Christmas. The data will then have to be carefully reviewed by regulators who would also have to figure out who should get the vaccine first.

New travel rules go into effect
New York State's new travel entry rules went into effect Wednesday. Under the new system, people have to get tested within three days prior to arrival. Then they have to quarantine for at least three days.
On day four, they have to get another test. The rules replace a requirement to quarantine for 14 days.

Murphy says NJ going in 'wrong direction'
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday 2,472 new positive cases and 9 additional deaths, with a positivity rate of 8.22%. "We are not out of the woods on COVID folks," Murphy said. "Another bad day of numbers. This is going in the wrong direction, and we are going to have to stay together. And by the way, it should be the ultimate bi-partisan responsibility. And i promise you, I know that's exactly how we are going to treat this."

Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface mask
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID outbreak linked to Long Island polling site
COVID Updates: Governors say national cases threaten progress in NY, NJ
New NY travel restrictions take effect, NJ and CT stick with advisory
Adults with disabilities get full-time jobs at Long Island bakery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden pushes closer to victory
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
Show More
50 arrested after fires set, clashes with NYPD in NYC
Starbucks holiday cups and drinks for 2020 revealed
Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem
Subway derails in Brooklyn, resulting in delays
COVID outbreak linked to Long Island polling site
More TOP STORIES News