Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Of 50M doses, only 29M shots have been administered in US

Even in a best-case scenario, nearly 200,000 Americans are likely to die between now and May 1, according to the University of Washington's pandemic forecasting team.
This as new variants of the virus emerge and vaccination efforts continue with mix results.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY vaccine distribution latest
As of Saturday morning, New York had administered 91% of the first dose vaccinations it had received, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. The state's health care distribution sites have received 1,471,145 first doses as of 11 a.m. and 1,343,729 have been given out. Cuomo said New York had administered 76% of the total number of first and second doses and the week seven allocation from the federal government is now being delivered.
CDC says travelers must wear masks on all forms of public transportation to slow spread of COVID-19
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued late Friday an order that will require people to wear a face mask while using any form of public transportation, including buses, trains, taxis, airplanes, boats, subways or rideshare vehicles while traveling into, within and out of the US. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Analysis: Rate of Black Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines lags behind general population
A racial gap has opened up in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. An early look at the 17 states and two cities that have released racial breakdowns through Jan. 25 found that Black people in all places are getting inoculated at levels below their share of the general population, in some cases significantly below.
Democratic push for $15 minimum wage emerges as flashpoint in fight for $1.9T COVID relief package
The Democratic push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, testing President Joe Biden's ability to bridge Washington's partisan divides as he pursues his first major legislative victory.
A look at COVID-19 vaccines -- in use and in development -- around the world
While a few have already hit the market, there are still dozens of coronavirus vaccines in development around the globe. Some use tried-and-true technologies, other use novel approaches. The shots were all tested differently, and some were allowed to go into use even before they were rigorously tested. How well they work varies, with preliminary study results ranging from 50% effective to over 90%.
School-aged children COVID spread
Findings from a new study about the potential spread of the coronavirus could reassure worried parents of school-aged children. Research from two unnamed schools discovered that out of 3,500 students, only 234 contracted the virus that same semester. They say the two schools followed CDC protocols for preventing the spread of COVID, and implemented aggressive screening and testing policies. The majority of cases at one school were believed to be connected to not following mask wearing rules.
Jones Beach site closed Saturday due to weather
The drive-thru vaccination site at Jones Beach will remain closed Saturday because of the cold and windy weather. It was also suspended Friday, but Governor Andrew Cuomo says no appointments are being canceled. They'll be rescheduled for Sunday through Wednesday. Eyewitness News has been told all other state-run mass vaccination sites will continue to operate.
Cuomo announces mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium is in development
Governor Cuomo announced a mass vaccination site is in the works at Yankee Stadium. With a Bronx positivity rate currently at 7.6 percent, the site will be reserved for Bronx residents.
Canada COVID restrictions: Mandatory travel quarantine, flights south suspended in response to new variant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced stricter restrictions on travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus - including making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada and suspending airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30. Trudeau said in addition to the pre-boarding test Canada already requires, the government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada.
NJ has now administered more vaccines than the state's total number of positive test results
New Jersey has now administered more COVID-19 vaccinations than the state's total number of confirmed and presumed positive test results, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. The state has put 724,371 shots in arms while the state has reported 687,269 total positive PCR and antigen test results.
Cardinal Dolan in quarantine
Cardinal Timothy Dolan has cancelled all public appearances, including celebrating 10:15 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, to remain in quarantine after last week having been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Church officials say Dolan has not tested positive, feels fine, and has no symptoms. He will, however, continue to follow health and safety protocols as instructed by medical professionals, as will others on his staff who also had close contact with this individual.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
A 4-year-old girl is paralyzed after she was diagnosed with Acute Transverse Myelitis as a result of COVID-19, the girl's mother tells KOAT.
