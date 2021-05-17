Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 'Open Boulevards' program to expand outdoor activities in NYC

Several streets in all five boroughs have now become car-free "Open Boulevards" on weekends.
Mayor Bill de Blasio's Open Streets program has transformed miles of restaurant-heavy streets into open space.
The mayor says "Open Boulevards" will feature cultural activities, community-based programming, landscaping and art installations.
What to know about coronavirus:
Radio City to be at full capacity for fully vaccinated in June
The Tribeca Film Festival is set to open June 9th at the Pier 76 Park with a showing of Lin Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights." Closing night will feature a red carpet performance June 19th at Radio City Music Hall at full capacity, with a 100% vaccinated, mask-free audience.
NYC Marathon returning
The New York City Marathon will return this year on November 7 at 60% capacity with 33,000 runners, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. Health and safety guidelines will be in place, subject to change as race day approaches. Registration opens June 8.
NY state to adopt CDC mask guidelines
Effective Wednesday, New York state will adopt the CDC's new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.
NYPD adding more officers to transit patrol as subway resumes 24/7 service
As New York City resumes 24/7 subway service - and amid a recent spike in subway crime - the city is adding 250 more NYPD officers to patrol its transit system, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. The 250 additional officers, along with 2,500 already deployed and 500 added earlier, makes this the largest NYPD transit deployment in over 20 years, the mayor said.
Cuomo called out by 6 county executives to adopt CDC mask guidelines in New York
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to respond to the six county executives who are calling on the state to adopt the CDC's latest mask guidance. The bipartisan group of county leaders are asking the governor to follow through on what he's said all along about following the science.
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Target is joining a list of businesses that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in their stores, following the CDC's recommendation. Target, like Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Costco before it, says the policy only changes if local regulations allow it.
Full-time subway service resumes, restaurant limits start to ease
Slowly but surely, pandemic-mandated restrictions are easing at restaurants and on mass transit in New York City. Starting today, the city is lifting its midnight curfew for outdoor dining, and for the first time since May 6, 2020 NYC subways remained open overnight.
What the new CDC mask guidance means for dining out
The news that the Centers for Disease Control amended its COVID-19 mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated has raised new questions about what this means for patrons at bars and restaurants. The agency said Thursday that "fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
Which states are still requiring masks after the CDC's updated guidance?
Several states and a string of local leaders are holding off on changing their mask mandates following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance that allows fully vaccinated Americans to go without masks indoors or outdoors. A growing number of states -- including Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington state -- said they would change their rules to follow the agency's new guidance, hours after it was announced.
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
