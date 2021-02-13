Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The trial announced Saturday seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, with up to 240 receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine.
Andrew Pollard, chief researcher on the Oxford vaccine trial, says that while most children don't get severely ill from COVID-19, "it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.''
Regulators in more than 50 countries have authorized widespread use of the Oxford vaccine, which is being produced and distributed by AstraZeneca, for use in people over the age of 18.
Biden Administration secures 200M more doses for use by summer
President Biden saying the country is on track to deliver 100 million vaccine doses one month earlier than expected after the administration secured 200 million additional doses from Pfizer and Moderna to be delivered this summer. Looking ahead, Dr. Anthony Fauci says anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by spring. Fauci also says that he thinks children as young as first grade could be authorized to get the shots by September.
NYC pharmacies get vaccine
The Biden administration is shipping the COIVD-19 vaccine direct to pharmacies, which began administering doses on Friday. In New York City, that means an initial shipment of 26,000 doses, with 500 each going to 250 Duane Reades, Walgreens, Rite Aids, and Costcos. Outside the city, CVS is also involved.
Murphy reopens school sports to parents, spectators
Parents can again attend their children's school sporting events in New Jersey. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was signing an executive order to permit up to two parents or guardians to attend indoor and outdoor school sporting events. The order will continue to cap indoor attendance at 35% of capacity or 150 people, the governor said. Spectators were not permitted at school sport events under a Murphy order from late last year. Murphy said the Friday order would take effect immediately.
NYC expanding vaccine access for seniors
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a three-pronged plan to vaccinate homebound seniors and the essential frontline home care workers who care for them. Beginning next week, the city will launch on-site senior vaccination clinics and, with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, stand up a vaccination drive for homebound seniors. To minimize risk for homebound seniors throughout the month of February, the city will aim to vaccinate 25,000 home health aides over the next month, offering dedicated appointments in the areas where they live and work. To meet seniors where they are, the city will set up vaccine clinics at DFTA retirement communities and HPD Senior Buildings.
Cuomo withheld nursing home COVID data over Trump fears, office confirms
The office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed Friday the contents of a recording that shows the governor and his team withheld the nursing home coronavirus death toll from state legislators out of fear it could be used against them by the Trump administration. The governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, confirmed the contents of the recording obtained by the New York Post, in which she is overheard admitting the governor's office withheld the numbers because of the concern they would "be used against us" by the Department of Justice.
Indoor dining returns to NYC with limited capacity, restaurant/bar hours to be extended
Indoor dining is back in New York City Friday, with capacity limited to 25%, and -- coming Sunday -- extended hours. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Valentine's Day.
"Our decisions are based on science and data, and we adjust as the virus adjusts," he said. "The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline. Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday."
Iconic New York voices record subway, bus announcements
MTA New York City Transit and Nicolas "Nico" Heller -- better known as New York Nico -- on Friday announced the launch of a new batch of subway and bus announcements from iconic New Yorkers. Customers will now be able to hear new and authentic twists on many of the system's longstanding slate of announcements at roughly 400 subway stations, on thousands of subway cars, and on nearly 4,500 buses. The reimagined announcements are aimed at injecting a dose of authentic New York swagger into the system and providing a morale boost and some much-needed humor for customers returning to the system as New York begins to recover from the pandemic.
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely amid COVID pandemic
The nation's top public health agency on Friday provided a roadmap for reopening schools in the middle of a pandemic, emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing and saying vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the long-awaited update, but it cannot force schools to reopen, and agency officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened. They said there is strong evidence now that in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels, and the guidance is targeted at schools that teach kindergarten up to 12th grade.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
