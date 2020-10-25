Coronavirus Updates: Russia falling behind on COVID vaccine trials

According to the Sputnick V makers, only 6,000 participants have finished the necessary doses needed to achieve complete immunization.
That's far behind some of U.S.'s western trials, where nearly 30,000 participants have completed the two doses.
At the current rate of development, it could take up to a year for the majority of Russians to get shots.
Also, children are also volunteering in clinical trials in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine.
At Cincinnati Children's Hospital, a 12-year-old and his dad are both volunteering in a Pfizer vaccine trial.
Despite the pressure to reopen schools, officials say most of the vaccines being developed will go to senior citizens first.
Surging coronavirus cases color White House race in closing days
President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder at weekend rallies that "we're rounding the turn" on the coronavirus and mocked challenger Joe Biden for raising alarms about the pandemic, despite surging cases around the country and more positive infections at the White House.
Trump's remarks came Saturday, hours before the White House announced that a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence had tested positive for the virus. Pence has been in close contact with the adviser, the White House said, but still planned to keep traveling and holding rallies around the country.
The revelation of another high-ranking administration official testing positive for the virus coupled with the administration's decision to continue business as usual punctuated a day that marked the starkly different approaches that Trump and Biden are taking to campaigning in the age of the novel coronavirus.
Spain orders nationwide curfew to stem worsening outbreak
Spain declared a second nationwide state of emergency Sunday and ordered an overnight curfew across the country in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.
The Socialist leader told the nation in a televised address that the extraordinary measure will go into effect on Sunday night. Sánchez said that his government is using the state of emergency to impose an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. nationwide curfew, except in the Canary Islands.
Testing shots in kids
The global hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids is only just beginning - a lagging start that has some U.S. pediatricians worried they may not know if any shots work for young children in time for the next school year.
Parents reportedly avoid testing kids
Some parents in Utah have reportedly created a "mom code," an unwritten agreement to avoid testing their children for COVID-19 in an effort to keep schools open.
CT 'red alert' towns identified
Eight more communities, many in southeastern Connecticut, were identified by state public health authorities as "red alert towns" after their daily rates of new COVID-19 infections surpassed 15 per 100,000 people since last week. There are now 19 cities and towns on the weekly list that now have the option of rolling back the state's third phase of reopening. Residents there are also being urged to wear masks, socially distance, frequently wash their hands, stay home if they're over 65, cancel gatherings and events with nonrelatives, and get tested regularly, even if they're healthy. Two other southeastern Connecticut communities, East Lyme and Preston, were removed from the list, while Groton, Lisbon, Waterford, Plainfield and Salem were added. In other parts of the state, East Hartford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Prospect and Waterbury were identified as red alert communities. Besides Norwich and New London, Sprague, Windham, Canterbury, Griswold and Montville in eastern Connecticut remained on the list, as well as Hartford and Danbury. As of Thursday, the statewide positive rate was 2.3%, with 232 people in the hospital, an increase of 19 since Wednesday. Lamont noted that is far fewer than during the height of the pandemic in Connecticut, when there were about 2,000 hospitalizations.
Lowest rents in nearly a decade in Manhattan
The average monthly rent fell below $3,000 for the first time in nearly a decade in Manhattan, according to a study by StreetEasy. The new city report has revealed that the median asking prices for rent in Manhattan have dropped to $2,990, for the first time since 2011.
Wearing masks could save more than 100,000 US lives through February, new study suggests
If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 through February, a new modeling study suggests. The study -- from the COVID-19 forecasting team at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation -- notes that, as of September 21, only about 49% of US residents reported that they "always" wear a mask in public. If mask-wearing remains 49% through February and states continue with removing social distancing mandates, the COVID-19 death toll across the United States could reach about 1 million deaths by February 28, according to the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday.
