Coronavirus Updates: Snacks at the beach in New York, Disney World reopens

The state is allowing vendors to get running once again since other outdoor business have been able to successfully reopen with precautions.
DISNEY WORLD REOPENS
"The Most Magical Place on Earth" is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.
The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May, when cases seemed to drop.
NEW YORK CITY
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Alternate Side Parking is suspended next week through Sunday, July 19.
On Thursday, the mayor canceled all large events requiring a city events permit through September 30 -- including the West Indian Day Parade and Feast of San Gennaro -- as the city works to prioritize open spaces for public use.
The city will not issue a permit for any event in a location that interferes with the Open Streets or Open Restaurants program, and permits will also be denied for all events larger than one block, stage/video events that require amplification, street fairs, and events in parks that may unreasonably diminish public use. The city will refund or defer fees paid in connection with a denied permit.
Events that do not conflict with Open Streets or Open Restaurant areas and are for locations one city block or smaller can still apply for a permit.
NEW YORK STATE
Nursing homes and long term care facilities in New York will be allowed to resume limited visitations for facilities that have been without COVID-19 for at least 28 days, the Department of Health announced Friday. Residents in these facilities will be allowed two visitors at a time, and the visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and socially distance during the visit.
Indoor shopping malls were also allowed to reopen across New York state starting on Friday as long as they have special air filtration systems in place. It applies to regions in Phase 4 of their reopening, which does not include New York City. Check our list of malls set to reopen.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey's rate of transmission dropped below one, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.
On Wednesday, the rate of transmission was 0.98. The state's spot positivity also dropped, the rate for tests from Monday was 2.23%. Hospitals reported 904 patients receiving treatment.
"Our great hope is that spot positivity rate remains low single digits, that RT remains below one and not above one and that new hospitalizations are measured in a few dozen, hopefully we get to zero," Murphy said.
As for the backlog at the Motor Vehicle Commission, expiration dates have been extended for driver's licenses, non-driver IDs, vehicle registrations, inspections, and temporary tags. Documents expired between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to September 30. Documents expiring June 1 through August 31 have been extended to December 31.
CONNECTICUT
For the second time this week, Connecticut had a day of no COVID-related deaths in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.
Just got the good news that we've had another day of no COVID-related deaths in the state. I appreciate everyone's support to help mitigate the impact of this virus on our state. We'll have more info to report on today's metrics in a little bit. #ConnecticutRespect— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 10, 2020
The state administered 12,594 tests Thursday and 78 came back positive, a positive rate of 0.6%. Hospitals reported 77 patients being treated, a decrease of 13 from the day before.
Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states. The decision means bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.
"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50% capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."
Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient addressT