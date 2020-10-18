Coronavirus Updates: Spike causes university to limit size of campus gatherings

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials at the University of Notre Dame are limiting the size of gatherings on campus after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

University President John Jenkins is blaming "social activity over the past weekend" for the outbreak.

31 new cases were reported this past week after fewer than five the week before.

Reverend Jenkins was one of more than a dozen attendees at the White House Rose Garden Nomination Ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett who later tested positive.

He admitted to not wearing a mask at the event.

Gov. Cuomo announces reopening date for movie theaters outside NYC
Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen.

Block-by-block 'micro-cluster strategy' will target increase of spread, Cuomo says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will employ a "micro-cluster" strategy to fight the spread of the coronavirus this fall. "We are now going to analyze it on the block by block level," Cuomo said. That means more targeted testing, mitigation measures that reflect why the virus is spreading in those specific areas, and increased enforcement. Cuomo said the strategy has the advantage of causing less disruption overall.

