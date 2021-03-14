Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions

There's growing concern with more Americans are traveling.
According to the TSA, 1.3 million passengers were screened on Friday, the most since the pandemic began.
At least 24 states have rolled back restrictions, including California, where indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms reopen Monday at limited capacity.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
Sunday marks one year since the first person died from the coronavirus in New York City. The first death took place at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn -- it was one of two in our area that happened on the same day.
All Duke University undergrads must quarantine
Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said. The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for "flagrant or repeat violators."
Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas
Amid a third wave of the coronavirus that is gripping Pakistan's largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas. Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.
How will US make its 255 million adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1?
President Joe Biden's promise that all of the nation's 255 million adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 means the U.S. needs to move fast. Within the next seven weeks, the federal government must deliver doses to hundreds of new vaccination sites and recruit a new wave of health care workers to administer the shots.
$1,400 payments from COVID relief bill hit bank accounts this weekend
Some Americans are starting to see the next round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts -- and more will see the extra $1,400 this weekend. It is estimated that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payments as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed by President Joe Biden. The goal is to have millions of the payments disbursed in the next few weeks.
Here's what NYC will look like next
New York City won't look the same after the pandemic is over. Economists predict a younger, poorer and more eclectic crowd. There will be changes in everything from restaurant dining, to entertainment, to residential and commercial real estate.
"The new, New York City will just look a little bit different," said Barbara Denham, a senior commercial real estate economist with Moody's Analytics.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa