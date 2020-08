Coronavirus Live Updates: Texas surpasses New York in total number of COVID cases, NY hospitals record new low

#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 393 new positive cases of COVID-19, pushing our cumulative total to 182,029.



NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday's hospitalizations were the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.He said 556 were hospitalized, while ICU numbers were down to 143 and intubations down slightly to 71. Three new deaths were reported.Meanwhile, Texas has surpassed New York in the total number of coronavirus cases.The CDC is now predicting nearly 30,000 more deaths nationwide from the virus in the next three weeks.35 states and Puerto Rico are currently battling rising daily death counts.In New Jersey, 331 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 confirmed deaths were announced Sunday.The New York Yankees will play a four-game home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Phillies this upcoming week. The series begins with two games at Yankee Stadium on Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, followed by two games at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6. Start times are TBD.The California Department of Public Health is reporting more than 500,000 COVID cases. They are also reporting a record high number of deaths Saturday at 219.A day after New Jersey saw nearly 700 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 , Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Saturday that the number of new positive cases in the state dropped below 400 on Friday.The state also reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19.With political pressure rising, talks on a huge coronavirus relief measure resumed on Saturday , focused on restoring a newly expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit, a fresh $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, and hundreds of billions of dollars in other aid to states, businesses and the poor.As back-to-school season approaches, some teachers feel they have no choice but to leave their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic , sparking worries of possible teacher shortages for the new school year.