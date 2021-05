Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: UK wants to administer 3rd doses by fall to people over 50

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The UK is preparing to administer third vaccine doses to some of its residents.Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a 3rd vaccine in the fall in hopes of stopping the spread entirely by the holidays.Right now trials are underway for two potential 3rd dose options.One specifically targets new variants.The other is a third shot of one of the current vaccines.Effective May 19th, New Jersey will lift the ban on interstate indoor youth competitions, Gov. Murphy announced Wednesday.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York Yankees and Mets are reopening stadiums May 19 with different capacity rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated sections.Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening on September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6.COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be "horrible." India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency use authorization next week to Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for teens and children ages 12 to 15.Some 52% of parents said they are likely to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 when a vaccine becomes available for their age group, according to a poll conducted during the first week of April. That still leaves many parents unsure of what to do, vulnerable to misinformation campaigns on vaccine safety that have spread on social media.What are the facts? CNN asked Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, to answer questions parents may have. Dr. Rajendra Kapila, a renowned infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers University who went to India to help care for his family as the coronavirus there rages out of control, has died from the virus A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday declared that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on eviction -- a key element of the federal government's efforts to aid those hit hardest by the COVID pandemic and its economic effects -- must be set aside The ruling from Judge Dabney Friedrich says the Public Health Service Act does not give CDC the legal authority to impose the moratorium, which was first issued last year.As more people are getting vaccinated, doctors are seeing an influx of women making mammogram appointments after noticing swollen lymph nodes in the arm region where they got vaccinated.Luz Pena, a reporter with ABC7's sister station ABC7 News in San Francisco, spoke to experts who explain why you shouldn't worry if this is happening to you Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration's $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.The president went to Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington on Wednesday and ordered lunch. The restaurant, owned in part by Mexican immigrants, was a beneficiary of a pilot version of the restaurant relief program. It went from 55 employees to seven during the pandemic, though it was able to rehire some workers through the Paycheck Protection Program that predates the Biden administration.Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.