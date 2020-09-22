COVID Updates: US nears 200k deaths, some CT universities cancel spring break

Meantime, spring break at Connecticut's four state universities was canceled and several public schools around the state were closed Monday because of the resurgence of the coronavirus.
Leigh Appleby, a spokesman for the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system, said Monday that spring break, originally scheduled for March 15 to March 21, has been canceled at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury and Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic.
The start date for the spring semester at the four universities has also been pushed back one week later to Jan. 26.
1st day of remote learning in New York City
Roughly 90,000 New York City school students returned to the classroom for in-person learning Monday, but for everyone else, it was an experiment in remote learning.
NJ child care assistance
The New Jersey Department of Human Services opened up the window for a new COVID-19 child care tuition assistance program. Families with children ages 5-13 and incomes of up to $75,000 a year can apply online at https://www.childcarenj.gov/.
CDC removes airborne COVID transmission statement, cites error
The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads, then removed the new guidance Monday saying it was posted in error. The document said person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing is the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets, but the agency then said there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough -- droplets that linger in the air -- are of concern.
Low-risk high school sports resume in NY
Low-risk high school sports across New York resumed Monday, including field hockey, tennis, soccer, cross country, and swimming. They can practice and begin playing. Meanwhile, high-risk sports including football, wrestling, rugby, and hockey are allowed to practice, but cannot begin competition.
Majority of Americans report no confidence in Trump when it comes to safety of COVID-19 vaccine
A poll by ABC News/Ipsos shows the majority of Americans do not trust President Donald Trump to confirm the safety of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 69 percent of people surveyed did not trust the president to vouch for the safety of a vaccine. Sixteen percent of those said their confidence level was "not so much;" while 53 percent said it was "none at all."
Some students in NYC head back to school
The first day of school is in-person for just 90,000 students in New York City's Pre K, 3-K, and special education schools. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a total of 734 schools are opening open for in-person learning this week. 1,050 community based early childhood education programs also begin. Learning bridges also began on Monday. This involves 3600 preschoolers in the program at the beginning, and families can continue to apply as seats open up.
"Those 90,000 plus students still are the largest number of students starting in person anywhere in the country," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told Eyewitness News Monday morning. "So it's important for us to get it right. And it's important for us to make sure everyone is safe and secure as they start in-person learning."
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
