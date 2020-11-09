COVID Updates: US surpasses 10 million cases

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has surpassed 10 million recorded COVID-19 infections.
The U.S. also leads the world in total deaths, with 237,123.
President Elect Joe Biden, who was officially projected Saturday as the election winner to become the 46th president, is taking steps to build a government despite questions about whether Trump will offer the traditional assistance.
He is focusing first on the virus, which has already killed nearly 240,000 Americans.
Biden will announce details on Monday of a task force that will create a blueprint to attempt to bring the pandemic under control that he plans to begin implementing after assuming the presidency on Jan. 20. Biden has already named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and an ex-Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs.
'Superspreader' wedding leads to COVID spread
Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the liquor license of a Long Island country club after the venue hosted a wedding which resulted in 34 COVID-19 infections, 159 people in quarantine and the closure of several schools.
Port Chester grapples with life in the COVID yellow zone
The Village of Port Chester is now in a yellow zone due to an increase of coronavirus cases, meaning that all schools are now operating on remote learning beginning Monday. Elementary schools will operate on the current a.m. and p.m. schedule, but everyone will be online. The middle school and high school will operate on their full remote schedules. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the designation on Friday, and new restrictions are in place until further notice.
Brooklyn red zone eliminated
With Brooklyn's hot spot showing progress, Gov. Cuomo announced the elimination of its red zone, which now becomes an orange zone.
"Brooklyn was quite a fuss when we made it a red zone," he said. "People didn't like the restrictions, but it worked."
Ben Carson tests positive
United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning after experiencing symptoms that prompted him to receive a test. His Deputy Chief of Staff, Coalter Baker provided ABC News the following statement: "Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson received his test this morning at Walter Reed. It was a short stay and he is no longer at the hospital. Carson was also at the White House for the election night party, an event also attended by White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows who also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Biden builds Coronavirus Task Force
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends.
Stocks soar on vaccine news
Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect. Markets were already sharply higher on the U.S. election result when Pfizer said that data shows vaccine shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Any economic recovery depends on checking the pandemic, and investors pounced upon the news. Pfizer's data is only preliminary and does not mean a vaccine is imminent. Getting the vaccine to billions of people will be a massive undertaking, even if it is approved.
NJ to implement new restrictions
Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday that restaurants must close by 10 p.m., seating will be banned at indoor bars, and establishments will be prohibited from serving food and alcohol between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Casinos in Atlantic City will also not be permitted to serve food or alcohol during those overnight hours. Indoor bar seating had up to this point had been covered under the state's indoor dining regulations, but it will now be prohibited. The new restrictions, which will take effect Thursday, will not affect outdoor dining. Restaurants will be able to continue building out their outdoor dining, including setting up outdoor igloos.
