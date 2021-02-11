Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Vaccine makers ramp up production as variants spread

The more dangerous South African variant has now been found in California, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Texas.
Meantime, World Health Organization investigators revealed to the Wall Street Journal that COVID-19 may have been spreading in central China two months earlier than first revealed by the Chinese government, as early as October of 2019, but scientists say more research is needed.
The Biden administration promising a boost in vaccine shipments in the days ahead as Pfizer and Moderna ramp-up production.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Citi Field Opens for Vaccines
Citi Field is open for vaccinations starting on Wednesday, February 10. Half of the doses there are reserved for Queens residents and the other half is for drivers with TLC licenses and food delivery workers. The site will be open 24 hours a day from Wednesday to Saturday. CLICK HERE for signup information or call 877-VAX4NYC.
Paterson Public Schools will continue remote learning until May
The Paterson Board of Education voted to extend remote learning for the district until May.
"The increases of in-school COVID-19 cases among students and school staff in our region since December are a clear indication that it simply not safe for all students and staff to return to district school buildings," said Board of Education President Kenneth L. Simmons. "I thank Superintendent Shafer and the rest of the district administration for their continued efforts to help the Board Commissioners make decisions for the well-being of our students, families and staff based on hard data and scientific facts."
Married couple reunite for 1st in-person visit since start of COVID pandemic
A woman was able to reunite with her husband for their first in-person visit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Harriet and Jerry Shenkman were finally able to be together in the same room Wednesday at The Bristal at White Plains.
104-year-old man from Queens survives the coronavirus
A 104-year-old man from Queens has survived the coronavirus and returned to his home on Wednesday after spending only 11 days in the hospital.
NJ surpasses 20,000 deaths
New Jersey has surpassed 20,000 deaths related to COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday. The state reported 88 newly confirmed deaths, bringing the statewide total to 20,004.
NJ Gov. Murphy's family member tests positive for COVID
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is voluntarily in quarantine after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released Wednesday. Murphy does not qualify as an exposed close contact, but has canceled in-person events and is voluntarily quarantining out of an abundance of caution.
"Per guidance from public health officials, the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor's family member during the potential infection window," the statement said.
NJ focuses COVID vaccination effort on hard hit communities
More than a million vaccines have been administered in New Jersey already, but officials say the goal is to make sure they're giving equal access to harder hit communities. Governor Phil Murphy visited a group home and educational center in Somerset County Tuesday. Outside of the many other vaccination sites, they're making an effort to bring the shots to houses of worship and other community gathering places , many locations that were once testing sites. Murphy said that the virus has had an outsized impact on Black and brown communities, and they're working to get as many shots as possible to some of these community sites.
CDC study finds two masks are better than one
U.S. government researchers found that two masks are better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the results of a lab experiment that spaced two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and checked to see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one were inhaled by the other. The researchers found that wearing one mask - surgical or cloth - blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked. When both the exhaling and inhaling heads were double-masked, more than 95% of the particles were blocked, said the CDC's Dr. John Brooks.
World's second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
Europe's oldest person, who is believed to be the second oldest person in the world, has survived COVID-19 after testing positive just a few weeks before her 117th birthday. Sister André, a nun who was born in 1904, tested positive for the virus on January 16, according to David Tavella, communications director at the Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home in Toulon, southern France, where she lives. André, who was born Lucille Randon, showed no symptoms, Tavella said in an interview with public radio station France Inter.
"I didn't know I had it," André said in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV. "No, I wasn't scared because I wasn't scared of dying."
NY arenas can reopen on February 23
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that arenas that can hold more than 10,000 people can reopen with a 10% capacity limit starting February 23. People in attendance must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours to attend. The Barclays Center will hold a Brooklyn Nets game vs. the Sacramento Kings.
2 new mega vaccination sites set to open in NYC
Meanwhile, two more mega vaccine sites are coming soon to New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. York College in Jamaica, Queens and Medger Evers College in Brooklyn will both vaccinate some 3,000 people a day starting on February 24.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
